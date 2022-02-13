We start Sunday with rumors of a new variant of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050and unfortunately it would not be the rumored GeForce RTX 3050 Ti with an injection of performance, and it is that basically, at the level of specifications, we would be facing the same GPUexcept that the GA106-105 graphics chip is replaced by a GA107.

As stated, this chip offers better energy efficiency while at the pin level it is compatible with the design of the current model, so manufacturers can replace the silicon without the need to make any changes at the hardware level, only a new BIOS is needed.

Despite using a different graphics chip, the specifications will be identical, so we are still talking about 2560 CUDA Cores together with 20 RT Cores and 80 Tensor Cores together with 8 GB of GDDR6 @ 14 GHz memory that with a 128-bit memory interface gives us a bandwidth of 224 GB/s, yes, in this case with a TDP of 115W15W less than the original GeForce RTX 3050.

The reason for this move is quite strange, but it could be that they had enough faulty chips that they can cut and reuse isolating the problem (deactivate parts of the silicon) to increase the stock of the GeForce RTX 3050. Of course, we will see if a new name or identifier is received, or if it will be a lottery buying a GeForce RTX 3050 and not knowing what silicon you’re getting.

via: Igor’s Lab