NY State Trooper Fatally Shoots Driver in Buffalo – NBC New York

A New York State police officer allegedly fatally shot a driver during a traffic stop Saturday, and authorities say they were investigating what might have precipitated the deadly interaction.

The driver was allegedly shot when he put the vehicle in reverse and attempted to flee, briefly dragging a police officer who was catching up with the vehicle when the car began to move.

The car apparently backed up a highway ramp before flipping over, New York State Police Officer Carla Dirienzo said during a news conference.

The driver, who was traveling in a vehicle with out-of-state plates, died at the scene, he said.

Neither the driver nor the officer involved, a 14-year state police veteran, was immediately publicly identified.

Authorities said the vehicle was first seen driving “erratically” on a highway Saturday morning. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which authorities said was traveling at speeds of up to 100 mph, but ended their pursuit when the vehicle left Interstate 90 in Buffalo. The vehicle collided with a patrol car while exiting.

As officers patrolled city streets, state police said, the vehicle was spotted and stopped.

The driver allegedly started talking to people on the street when officers approached the vehicle.

“While interacting with the suspect, the officer reached into the vehicle and the suspect attempted to back out of the scene,” Dirienzo said.

He could not say why the policeman reached into the vehicle.

“The officer fired his division-issued firearm at the suspect,” he said. “The vehicle hit multiple objects and ultimately flipped onto a ramp. The suspect died at the scene.”

Dirienzo said the police officer suffered minor injuries and was treated at a hospital and that body camera footage of the officer would be released.

As is typical of officer-involved shootings, the state attorney general’s office is investigating the incident.