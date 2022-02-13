Olimpia avoids in extremis the triumph of Motagua and rescues a draw

The clash between albos and azuls was played at the Morazán stadium in San Pedro Sula, since the Tegucigalpa National Stadium is still not available after the inauguration of President Xiomara Castro.

The Olympia Sports Club and the Soccer Club Motagua tied 1-1 in a duel that opened day 5 of the Closure 2022.

The Eagles took the lead with a header from the Paraguayan Robert Moreira.

When it seemed that the blues were going to win the classic, the magic of Bryan Moya and with a spectacular goal at 86 minutes he was in charge of matching the cards.

Thanks to this tie, Olimpia has 10 points and remains in first place in the standings.

Although the albos could lose the lead if Marathón beats Honduras Progreso this Sunday at the Humberto Micheletti stadium.

In addition, the final decision on the Victoria vs. UPN must be awaited, since Jaiba Brava has 9 points and everything indicates that they will win the game with a score of 3-0 since the Wolves did not show up for the match, reporting a total of 16 positive cases of coronavirus.

In the case of Motagua, Diego Vázquez’s men are left with a bitter taste since they let the victory slip away and with this equality they make 8 points.