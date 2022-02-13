Orbelín Pineda adds four calls with Celta and still does not debut in Spain

Orbelín Pineda arrived in Spain at the beginning of January and after a month with Celta, he has not been considered by Eduardo Coudet

Orbelín Pineda accumulates four call-ups with Celta de Vigo in LaLiga, but he still hasn’t debuted under the command of Eduardo ‘Chacho’ Coudetwho has not considered adding minutes despite joining the club just over a month ago.

Pineda arrived in Spain in early January and began to get ready to train alongside his teammates.. After a couple of days of differentiated work, she joined the group and was Nestor AraujoMexican defender, who helped him in the adaptation with the dressing room.

Orbelín Pineda in Celta’s warm-up RCCeltic

Orbelín’s calls were before the Osasuna, Seville, Vallecano Ray and, most recently, before Cadiz.

In each of those games, the Mexican went to the bench and warmed up in all of them when the time came to be one of the options del ‘Chacho’ and thus look for different results. Of the four games, the people from Vigo have two wins and two draws.

But nevertheless, Orbelín’s inactivity may have an explanation, and that is that on January 26, the Spanish newspaper Marca stated that the arrival of the national team was not a request from the technical managementbut from the management.

“It is a signing of the club and not of Coudet”, reported the Spanish newspaper on that occasion.

This situation was not to the liking of Coudet, who has Denis Suárez in the position and is one of his best elementsso it seems difficult for Pineda to play soon, despite the bond he signed with the club until 2027.