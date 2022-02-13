Polygon Price Risks 50% Drop as MATIC Paints Inverted Cup and Handle Pattern

Polygon (MATIC) is down over 40% from its all-time high of $2.92set on December 27, 2021. But if a classic technical indicator is to be believed, the token has more room to drop in the next sessions.

MATIC price chart paints a classic bearish pattern

MATIC’s recent turn from bullish to bearish, followed by a bounce to the upside, has led to the formation of what appears to be an inverted cup-and-loop pattern: a great way to waxing crescent followed by a less extreme pullback to the upside, as shown in the chart below.

Three-day chart of the MATIC/USD pair with an inverted cup and handle pattern. Source: TradingView

In a “perfect” scenario, the inverted cup and handle configurations set the stage for a future descent. In doing so, the price tends to fall towards levels that have a length equal to the maximum distance between the top and the bottom of the setup, when measured from the breakout level.

Therefore, If MATIC breaks down its “handle” range, i.e. a fall accompanied by an increase in volumes, it can fall towards $0.86almost 50% below their current prices, in the future.

Polygon Bullish Scenario

Polygon’s extremely bearish outlook came amid a broader cryptocurrency market correction in 2022.

Major tokens Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) are respectively down nearly 11% and 22% from their market valuations year-to-date. Its fall also triggered similar downward moves elsewhere in the cryptocurrency market, whose global valuation fell to $1.878 trillion on Feb. 11, from $2.19 trillion earlier this year.

Polygon’s market cap shrunk to $12.96 billion from $18.1 billion, and MATIC’s price per token plunged more than 30% to $1,734 in the same period. Nonetheless, a confluence of technical supports kept bullish hopes for the token alive.

Specific, two levels of support in the form of the 200-day exponential moving average of MATIC (200 day EMA; the blue wave on the chart below) and a multi-month rising trend line (purple) helped MATIC limit its bearish bias.

Daily price chart of the MATIC/USD pair with its key support levels. Source: TradingView

The Polygon token has once again tested the confluence of supports for a possible price rebound in the future. However, it appears that a pullback to the upside would see MATIC retest an impending resistance level above in the form of a negative sloping trend line (shown in black).

In consecuense, A bullish setup could only emerge if a decisive bounce occurs, i.e. if the price rises along with trading volumes.

Otherwise, MATIC would risk validating the inverted cup and handle pattern above, which, according to veteran analyst Tom Bulkowski, has a 62% success rate.

Strong on-chain data

MATIC is the currency of the Polygon ecosystem and its main use cases are commissions and staking. Users may choose Polygon for its ability to process Ethereum transactions faster and at a cheaper rate.

For that reason, Polygon daily active addresses (DAAs) now average around 300,000 a daycompared to 759 in early 2021, according to data provided by PolygonScan.com.

Polygon daily active addresses. Source: PolygonScan.com

Analysts at Panther Research considered a rise in DAAs to be bullish for MATIC, citing Ethereum as their benchmark.whose rising DAA has been correlated with an increase in ETH prices.

Active Ethereum addresses. Source: Glassnode

Excerpts from his note:

“Given how closely related the adoption of the Ethereum and Polygon network are, coupled with the fact that Polygon’s PoS Sidechain is poised to outperform in the future and as more solutions are rolled out by L1, it would be reasonable to anticipate that the MATIC token is poised to gain value in the future.”

The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed here are those of the author alone and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.com. All investments and trading involve risk, and you should do your own research when making a decision.

Keep reading: