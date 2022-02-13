Portals, a web browser-based metaverse, aims to eliminate the need for a VR headset

The Metaverse Company, gates, has raised new funds to finance its web browser-based metaverse, which allows access to the digital world without the need for virtual reality (VR) equipment.

Portals co-founder, Adam Gomez, told Cointelegraph that a browser-based platform lowers the barrier to entering the metaverse for many people. By simply clicking on a link, users can enter the metaverse or someone else’s space. He added that users shouldn’t have to get a VR headset or a high-end PC to enter or shape the metaverse.

Based on the Solana blockchain, the Portals metaverse works in a web browser like Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge. It allows people to build their own personalized virtual space in the metaverse.

Portals announced on Friday the completion of a $5 million seed funding round. Led by Greylock Partners, with the participation of Multicoin Capital, Solana Ventures, Foundation Capital, Alameda Research, Sino Global Capital, The Chainsmokers’ Mantis VC, Wave7, Cultur3 Capital, SkyVision Capital and MonkeVentures, as well as notable individual investors such as justin khan Y Robin Chan.

The metaverse has become a very popular topic in the last couple of months, as platforms like Facebook and Microsoft have entered the race to build a virtual world for VR. Portals now joins that list by bringing its browser-based alternative to those big players.

According to Gómez, the goal is “make the center of Portals the best city in the metaverse”, with millions of residents and visitors. He says visitors will be able to listen to records, attend concerts, shop, and do other popular metaverse activities.

“It would be as if Apple and Nintendo teamed up to build a fun, 3D, open layer of the Internet that people could interact with, and everyone – crypto-nauts or not – could form communities, design stores, and play games. created by users in the arcades of the city center”.

The metaverse is quickly becoming one of the hottest ideas for 2022. According to recent data, the metaverse industry has over $26 billion in market capitalization. New capabilities are being added to virtual worlds to create more immersive experiences, while new capabilities are also being developed to enhance existing ones.

