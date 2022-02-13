PSG will not renew his contract and he leaves the club at the end of the season

2022-02-12
For a decade the PSG It has been a protagonist in the transfer markets and the next one will surely not be the exception. With ups and downs, the French team is always in the news and the last thing they announced from Paris is that one of their stars will not be renewed.
As published L’Equipethe Argentinian Angel Di Maria He is playing his last season with the entity, since the board has no intention of extending his contract to continue in 2023.
The ‘Fideo’ has been in the team for seven years when he arrived from the Man Utd. His bond ends on June 30 and the aforementioned source assures that the footballer expected to stay for one more campaign, but it will not be like that.
They also indicate that one of the reasons why the PSG will not renew Rosario, it would be due to the arrival of new reinforcements to further strengthen the squad. One of the main targets to arrive in Paris is Paul Pogbawho also expires contract at Old Trafford and would land with the letter of freedom in the ‘City of Light’.
Say Maria arrived at PSG in 2015 after a bad season at United, a club he had signed in 2014 after the World Cup in Brazil.
L’Equipe also points out that the team that wishes to have the Argentine again is none other than the benfica. The Portuguese team had him from 2007 to 2010 until he decided to go to Real Madrid.
Notably Say Maria He is the greatest assistant in the history of the PSGwith 115, a statistic that apparently will no longer be decisive for its renewal.