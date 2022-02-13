PSG will not renew his contract and he leaves the club at the end of the season

2022-02-12

For a decade the PSG It has been a protagonist in the transfer markets and the next one will surely not be the exception. With ups and downs, the French team is always in the news and the last thing they announced from Paris is that one of their stars will not be renewed.

As published L’Equipethe Argentinian Angel Di Maria He is playing his last season with the entity, since the board has no intention of extending his contract to continue in 2023.

The ‘Fideo’ has been in the team for seven years when he arrived from the Man Utd. His bond ends on June 30 and the aforementioned source assures that the footballer expected to stay for one more campaign, but it will not be like that.