Raising Fears of Invasion – Ukraine at Maximum Tension

The administration of President Joe Biden on Friday stepped up its urgent warnings of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying it could happen within days, even as emergency diplomatic efforts continue.

And in a move that heightens the sense of crisis, officials said Biden has ordered another 3,000 US troops to Poland.

The White House said it did not yet know whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had decided to invade, but said Putin had mustered all the elements to do so quickly and called on Americans in Ukraine to leave within 48 hours.

The harsh warning brought forward the timeframe for a potential invasion, which many analysts believed was unlikely to happen before the Winter Olympics in China conclude on February 20. The United States issued its request after new intelligence showed another surge of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border and the start of a major Russian military exercise in neighboring Belarus.

“Right now we can’t pinpoint the day, and we can’t pinpoint the time, but this is a very, very clear possibility,” Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan said. “The strong possibility of action, the clear

possibility of action, in a relatively close period of time… is supported by our vision of what is happening on the ground”.

“We continue to see signs of an increase in Russian forces, including the arrival of more soldiers on the border with Ukraine,” he added. “As we have said before, we are in the period where an invasion could start at any time if Vladimir Putin decided to order it.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova immediately replied: “The hysteria in the White House is more revealing than ever. The Anglo-Saxons need a war. At any cost. Provocations, misinformation, and threats are a favorite method of solving their own problems.”

Biden has said US troops will not enter Ukraine to respond to a Russian invasion, but has bolstered the US military presence in Europe in support of allies on NATO’s eastern flank. The Pentagon reported Friday that Biden has ordered another 3,000 soldiers to be sent to Poland, in addition to the 1,700 already headed there. Together they form an infantry brigade of the 82nd Airborne Division.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is in Australia, was the first high-ranking US official to say publicly that an invasion could take place before the Olympics end.

The threat of war in Ukraine and a strengthening of the Russian-Chinese alliance topped the agenda of Friday’s meeting in Canberra between Blinken and his counterparts from India, Japan and Australia.

The four countries form the “Quad,” an Indo-Pacific bloc created to counter China’s growing regional influence.