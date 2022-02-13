Rapper Kodak Black and 2 others shot outside Justin Bieber party

The shooting would have taken place outside a restaurant in West Hollywood, California, where the Canadian singer was having a party after his concert at the Pacific Design Center.

American rapper Bill Kapri, better known as ‘Kodak Black’, is among the three people who were shot this Saturday in West Hollywood, California, police sources told NBC.

The 24-year-old musician was shot after leaving a nightclub in the middle of a fight. The shooting would have taken place outside a restaurant, where singer Justin Bieber was having a party after his concert at the Pacific Design Center.

According to photos of the shooting obtained by TMZ, Kodak Black was leaving the venue with an entourage that included his friend and rapper Gunna. The pictures show how they stopped to pose and take photos with fans.

The photo shoot was halted when a confused fistfight between a group of men around a red Ferrari on the street was interrupted by 10 shots, sending the crowd running for cover.

The victims were taken to a hospital and all are in stable condition, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

