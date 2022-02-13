Result of the match Atletico San Luis vs Toluca (0-1). GOALS

Midtime Editorial

Suffered, with 10 players at the end of the game, but finally the Devils from Toluca was able to get one win 1-0 this Saturday on Matchday 5 of the Clausura 2022 against Atletico San Luiswhich premiered a luxury coach in the person of André Jardine, but without luck at the beginning of his journey as part of Liga MX.

The Devils could celebrate his 105th anniversary which was fulfilled precisely this Saturday, February 12, and to round off the date added three points as a visitor at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium. The goal of the scarlets, by the way, was the work of Camilo Sanvezzo who also debuted with the reds in this tournament.

The four minute goal it was thanks to a corner kick center, in which he appeared Sanvezzo without a mark inside the area and with a auction from head the ball nested in the goal defended by Marcelo Barovero who could not do anything before the closeness of the shot.

Toluca stayed with 10

It seemed that the Devils could perform better but suffered before the onslaught of San Luis and even they stayed with 10 players on the field when Diego Rigonato it was expelled at the end of the first half.

Atleti had their occasions of goal although the two more clear they were a penalty missed by Germán Berteramand What did goalkeeper Luis García guess? Y one more of Abel Hernandezwho appeared inside the area in a play of fixed tactics, but contrary to what Sanvezzo did, this time the Uruguayan he was unable to direct his header on goal.

In this way, the coach Andre Jardine, champion with olympic brazil in the Games of Tokyo 2020had a bitter debut with the potosinos in his first official duel as a coach. While Ignacio Ambriz added a victory that keeps the Scarlets among the best in the League with 9 points and for now located in fifth place.

