reveal how he could have been infected with Covid-19 – Prensa Libre

After the sudden death of the interpreter of “Volveré”, his two daughters, María Gimena and Ana Victoria, became involved in a debate about whether or not their father was vaccinated against covid-19 and sowed doubt in their followers due to the constant contradictions between the two.

The Argentine artist Diego Verdaguer died on January 27, due to health complications due to the covid-19 that he suffered in December 2020. Given this, the controversy of his death has not stopped since it was rumored that the singer was not injected against the virus, which was denied by his relatives. Details of when he was ill and with whom he spoke about the illness have now been revealed.

First it was María Gimena, the artist’s eldest daughter, who by phone call told a Mexican program that her father had no vaccine against Covid-19. Hours later, Ana Victoria, daughter of the singer and Amanda Miguel, reported through social networks that Verdaguer did have the complete vaccination schedule.

When did Verdaguer get sick?

Now the one who offered statements was the music producer Gustavo Farías, who worked with Verdaguer with the song “The sun came out” and since then they maintained a friendship. They even used to frequent each other in Los Angeles to plan new projects or just talk to see each other, indicates the portal Infobae.

“We got together at the beginning of December, we both got sick with Covid. It was in December, on the 9th. Covid is a very rare bug, I got ahead, ”said the producer in an interview on Radio Formula.

Farías mentioned that Amanda Miguel, singer and wife of Verdaguer, and Ana Victoria also got sick with Covid-19. “Coming to Christmas I was with Covid, two weeks I was like in a cloud,” he explained.

In addition, he said that at that time he was messaging with Verdaguer. “I began to read the texts and the subject of the bug, of oxygenation and all that stuff. Of health. But then we both changed the subject to music, to projects,” she added.

The producer stated that since New Year he had not communicated with the Argentine artist, since due to the singer’s delicate state of health he only communicated with Amanda Miguel.