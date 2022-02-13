Rihanna shows us her pregnancy, always at the cry of fashion | INSTAGRAM

From the first photograph that was leaked on the pregnancy of the barbadian artistRihanna, we realized what a great fashion sense she was applying to show off that tummyprogress of her pregnancy.

On this occasion, the photographers captured her in denim pants, a small maternity blouse and a coat with animal print patterns, also accompanied by a cap and its usual accessories around the neck

There is no doubt that the artist knows a lot about combinations, now much more than she is devoting herself to design trendingit is very likely that thanks to her a trend will be generated about her way of dressing and that many other mothers will opt for this type of dress. outfits.

In addition, in the entertainment piece we can see that she had a very interesting hairstyle, her Chinese hair under the cap was sticking out and she made sure that her fans on the Internet enjoyed how she currently looks just like she is doing, accepting this new stage in his life.

Another person who is surely enjoying how the singer and businesswoman looks is A$AP Rockyher partner, who has always known how good Riri is at showing off fashion, this time her pregnancy gives her new opportunities, including earning the title as the pregnancy more fashionist.

Rihanna continues to show how good she looks in this, her new stage as a mother.



Even some American magazines have declared that this title is doing very well for her, compiling some photos that have been revealed in these days of her stage as a mother, it seems that she was about to be born due to the great advance she has.

The famous will continue to wait for the arrival of her baby with the American rapper taking the opportunity to dress in incredible ways, there is no doubt that he is a very creative person.

