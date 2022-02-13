Salcedo hooks up with a fan on Twitter and remembers Rayados

Midtime Editorial

Last Saturday Carlos Salcedoformer central defender of Chivas and Tigres, gave what to talk about. Now in the MLS, the defender of the Mexican National Team was criticized by a fan on social networks, which assured that in the last games without him, Tigres has won all of them. The Titan got hot and answeredalthough that was not all, since he threw a stone at Monterrey.

Twitter aficionado Guan wrote to the Titan: “3 games without Carlos Salcedo, 3 wins for Tigres. Data not opinions”. This didn’t sit well with the Toronto FC defender, who answered with some of his accomplishments with the Tigers.

“I give you your 9 points but missing to be league champion this year, win Concachampions and reach the Club World Cup Final. oh and stand out globally (do not pass as one more). Good night and up the Tigers, damn it”, answered the defender

I give you your 9pts but you still need to be League Champion this year, win with champions and reach the end of the MDC aaaaah and STAND OUT AT THE WORLD LEVEL and (not pass as one more) ???????? good night and UP THE DAMN TIGERS???????????? https://t.co/qZuaJhEeI1 – Carlos Salcedo (@Csalcedojr) February 13, 2022

His tweet received all kinds of reactions, some pointed out that could go further with the university team, but preferred the money. Others unconditionally supported the 28-year-old Mexican central defender.

Salcedo has played a total of 192 matches at club level. The Mexican went through Liga MX, MLS, Serie A in Italy and the Bundesliga in Germany. In its winners have the German Cup, a Concachampions and a Liga MX.

