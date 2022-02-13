Sara Itkin, the “yuyera doctor”, was distinguished by the Legislature | ANB :: Bariloche News Agency

Doctor Sara Itkin received a distinction from the Legislature of Río Negro through which the trajectory of the naturopathic doctor, writer and researcher of the healing properties of plants as an alternative to traditional medicine is recognized.

The initiative was promoted by the legislator of the Frente de Todos, María Eugenia Martini and the act was held this Tuesday. The project highlights the “educational, scientific and community interest of Dr. Sara Itkin’s research and dissemination work in Natural Medicine”.

“I do not feel that it is a recognition for me as Sara Itkin, but something shared with all the women and men who have used and have always used plants, who transmit their knowledge and are guardians of their seeds,” said the doctor in dialogue with ANB .

Sara Itkin was born in María Grande, a small place in Entre Ríos, where plants, orchards, patios were an everyday thing. Like many inhabitants of small towns in the interior, she had to emigrate to study. Her choice was Rosario. A little hesitant at first, she ended up opting for medicine. “I was always socially oriented, I wanted to do something that helps others,” she says.

Little by little, he began to internalize another aspect of medicine, in what the people who came from the interior knew, with other uses and customs. The opportunity arose to accompany a doctor who was recognized for his work with rural communities and native peoples. “Three years after receiving me, in ’94, we were working in the central and southern zone of Neuquén”, he recounted some time ago.

He settled for a time in Las Lajas (Neuquén), where for three years he became part of the community, but for personal reasons, he returned to Rosario. There he was working in a health center on the outskirts of the city, where by chance they began to prepare natural medicines.

Life took her to the Neuquén town of Villa Traful, where unexpectedly, she met women who woke up through the plants, women who, perhaps without knowing it, contained enormous wisdom. “It was very intense to see the way they began to empower themselves, to have a space in the town,” she recalls.

True to his scientific career, he began to investigate plants. Its physicochemical composition, its properties. He mixed the “official” knowledge with the wisdom of nature and from this mixture hundreds of natural medicine cabinets, creams, oils, drops, syrups were born. The knowledge was expanding, it was expanding.

“From the legislative work”, considered Martini, “we value the dedication, effort and coherence of those who work to offer others less known or little known answers, which are usually not available through traditional means, always seeking to improve our quality of life”.

The doctor did not hesitate to affirm that “today more and more people want to return to plants, the pandemic made us return to the land, people are looking for that. When I started this, it was practically not well seen, but that has been changing, ”Itkin celebrated. (ANB)