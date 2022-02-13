Scholes attacks Rangnick by saying that he is a sports director and not a coach

In the ten games Rangnick has managed, United have scored fourteen goals, the fewest by any manager in that period at the ‘Red Devils’.

Paul ScholesManchester United legend, criticized Ralf Rannick after the draw against Southampton and He said he is a sports director, not a coach.

The draw against the ‘Saints’ is the third game in a row in which the United does not get victory.

Paul Scholes retired in a Manchester United uniform Getty Images

“Ole’s dismissal could be seen coming, we all knew it was going to happen, but then we asked ourselves:” What is the plan? There has to be one, there has to be a top coach to revive this club.”He said scholes in BT Sports.



“This is Manchester United, you have to have the best of the best, have no plan and bring in a sporting director who has coached two years out of the last ten. Don’t get me wrong, I like him but he seems to lack the experience. of having trained in the last five or six years. It is a team of individuals and that has been the difference today with Southampton”, he added.

In the ten games he has directed rangnick in Premier since he arrived, United he has scored fourteen goals, the lowest tally by any coach in that period at the ‘Red Devils’. The situation in the table is worrying and they are fifth, with 40 points, the same as the West Ham Unitedwho is fourth, but with only one advantage over the Arsenal and four to Tottenhamwhich have two and three fewer games, respectively.