SEE TODAY | Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers | LIVE

Philadelphia 76ers will be measured before Cleveland Cavaliers at Wells Fargo Center this Saturday February 12, 2022 to play a match corresponding to the regular season of the NBA 2021-22. Find out all the details of the clash: forecast, formations, date, time, streaming and TV channels.

The group commanded by Doc Rivers I start the campaign with a record of 33 wins and 22 losseslocating 5th in the Eastern Conference. On the other hand, the team led by J. B. Bickerstaff holds a record of 35 wins and 21 falls that position it 2nd in the Eastern Conference.

The last match played by the philadelphia 76ers it was before Oklahoma City Thunder the friday february 11, at Wells Fargo Centerwhere they won by 100 to 87. Joel Embid was the team’s top scorer with 25 points, in addition to 19 rebounds and 4 assists, while Tyrese Maxey added 24 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists.

On the other hand, the last match he played Cleveland Cavaliers was the saturday february 12 in view of Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhousewhere they won by 120 to 113. Caris LeVert, former franchise player Indianacontributed 22 points, 2 rebounds and 5 assists, while Jarrett Allen He also added 22 points, in addition to 14 rebounds and 1 assist.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: What will the lineups look like?

Philadelphia 76ers:

PG: Tyrese Maxey.

SG: Furkan Korkmaz.

SF: Matisse Thybulle.

FAQ: TobiasHarris.

C: Joel Embid.

Cleveland Cavaliers:

PG: darius garland (in doubt).

SG: isaac okoro.

SF: Dean Wade.

FAQ: Evan Mobley.

C: Jarrett Allen.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: What time to watch the NBA?

This meeting will take place this Saturday February 12 of 2022 in the Wells Fargo Center starting at 7:30 p.m. (ET), 6:30 p.m. (CT), 5:30 p.m. (MT) and 4:30 p.m. (PT) from United States.

Day: Saturday February 12, 2022.

Time in United States: 7:30 p.m. (ET), 6:30 p.m. (CT), 5:30 p.m. (MT) and 4:30 p.m. (PT).

Place: Wells Fargo Center.

Hours in the rest of the countries:

Spain: 01:30 hours.

Argentina, chili, Uruguay, Paraguay Y Brazil: 9:30 p.m.

Venezuela, bolivia, Puerto Rico Y Dominican Republic: 8:30 p.m.

Colombia, Ecuador, Peru Y Panama: 7:30 p.m.

Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, The Savior Y Nicaragua: 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: How to watch the NBA live?

This NBA regular season game between Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers will be broadcast in the United States Y worldwide ONLINE via NBA League Pass. On the other hand, in Latin America it will go on NBA TV.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: What are the odds?

The bookmakers in the United States (DraftKings) give as a favorite to win the victory to Philadelphia 76erssince it has a quota of -145while the victory of Cleveland Cavaliers it has a quota of +125.