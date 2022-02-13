Shakira studied at the University of California and nobody recognized her!

Midtime Editorial

Shakiraone of the most successful Latin singers on an international level, went unnoticed in the University of California; the Colombian interpreter told in a program of Jimmy Kimmel that she was not recognized for six months, as she went without makeup and sportswear.

“I went completely unnoticed and nobody recognized me during the months that I was going to classes. I would put on a baseball cap and sweatpants, show up in the classroom without raising the slightest suspicion,” she confessed.

The singer was at the University of California for a semester, studying the career of History of Western Civilization.

And not only has she done it to go to class, she also admitted that she has gone out to several public places without makeup and with her hair tied up in a ponytail, and thus manages to make her unrecognizable.

In the same interview, he said that He has his degree from the University of Pennsylvania in the United States, with a degree in philosophy.

I just graduated from my 4 week Ancient Philosophy course with the University of Pennsylvania (@Penn). I know… my hobbies are very impractical, but it took a lot of hours after the kids were asleep. Thank you Plato and predecessors for all the “fun” over the past month! pic.twitter.com/cFTCXDjliX — Shakira (@shakira) April 23, 2020

According to Forbes magazine, the Shakira singer is the Latin artist with the highest record sales in historyin addition to being a great inspiration for thousands of Latinos in the world, opening the doors for several Latin musicians in the United States and in the world.

It is originally from Barranquilla, Colombiabut much of his youth was spent in the city of The Angels.

