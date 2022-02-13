“She is innocent and clean”: Kamila Valíeva’s coach speaks for the first time about the doping accusations against the Russian skater

“Either it’s a fatal coincidence or it’s a very well thought out plan, I don’t know if it’s both,” Eteri Tutberidze said on Saturday.

“A very contradictory and complicated situation has arisen. I want to say that I am absolutely sure that Kamila is innocent and clean. And for us it is not a theorem, it is an axiom that does not need to be proved.” These were the words that the famous coach Eteri Tutberidze pronounced this Saturday regarding the situation that surrounds her pupil, the young Russian figure skater Kamila Valíeva.

Tutberidze spoke after the International Control Agency (ITA) announced this Friday that the doping test carried out on December 25, 2021 on the figure skating star showed the presence of trimetazidine.

“It is not clear why an athlete with a dubious doping test from December 25 was allowed to compete in the Olympics. Either it’s a fatal coincidence or it’s a well thought out plan; I don’t know if it’s both”, commented the coach about it.

On the other hand, Tutberidze assured that they have not abandoned and will not abandon Kamila or any athlete who has difficulties. “We are with our athletes in the sorrows and in the joys until the end“, he stressed.

Finally, the coach expressed her wish that the directives of her country do not abandon them, defend their rights and prove their innocence. “Now our entire team is detained awaiting decisions in the Kamila Valíeva case. We are afraid to make any statement, lest we infringe something and cause harm. I don’t know who and what decides, but I hope justice prevails somehow“, he stressed.