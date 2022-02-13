Skinned boobies: the subsistence sale of two Cuban children

“At 70 each,” he says a ten year old boy when I ask him if he is the one who captures the boobies it carries, dead and already without feathers or skin, inside a bucket hanging from his bike.

When he realizes that he misunderstood, he corrects himself: “No, my brother fishes them, we both skin them, and I distribute them in the neighborhood“.

Forever there are people waiting. You can see the neighborhood outside, when the boy passes by.

I hear they call him “Joshua”. Out of prudence, I don’t ask him where he lives. But it is not necessary. He is standing in front of a tiny house, from which a woman emerges who turns out to be his mother:

“Are you done yet? Come on in!” she yells at him, worried that I might be an informer.

The three live in Caibarién, in a marginal warm of affections and inhospitable at the same time, on the sewer humidity and misery.

Nearby, in a place known as “Indaya or Aguasindia”, lives Adela Hernández, the first transsexual delegate to the Municipal Assembly of a town in Cuba.

I ask her, as representative of the constituency, about this family that obviously needs help.

“I warned everyone here. I’m going to see the juvenile. The re-education farm will take them. And then, you know,” he replies.

Josué’s brother is called Emilio. He is 15 years old. He dropped out of high school to dedicate himself to “fighting the baro”.

Last December, Josué was summoned, together with his mother, by the director of the Alberto Pis Elementary School —now in collapse— “to see what the student is going to do,” since since the course began in November “he has missed more classes than he has attended”.

The fourth grade group to which he belongs has been the only one that could not find a room to move to. So the children go “to the bartola”, explains the mother.

They haven’t gone looking for Emilio yet, but it is already known that he will lose the year.

He attends the eighth grade for the second time in the Basic Secondary School Julio Antonio Mella and —he comments— in the cloister “the teachers are finishing off the fifth and the mangoes”. He does not explain what that means, nor do I insist.

I ask them if they know the danger they are exposing themselves to, not only by rejecting elementary education, which in Cuba is compulsorybut also for transgress the current Fisheries Lawwhich punishes offenders with large fines and confiscation of the means, including what is caught on the day.

“And what are we going to live on?” Emilio replies. “My dad left with a querindanga and my mom doesn’t play music.”

Josué lowers his head as he asks: “You were the one who wanted a corúa yesterday? Because today they didn’t bite. Two gannets and more. Not even a ‘rabihorcao’ shit.”

I tell him no, I don’t know if they’ve tried those birds, they all taste too much like shellfish, and they make a joke.

I tell you that It is discouraged because “it is risky, with a sandy taste, and even toxic if the bird has ingested dead or contaminated fish“. I warn you to continue eating them.

“It’s just that you don’t know how to do it,” they reply. “They are boiled, with brown sugar and guava leaves. You pour the water three times and that way they don’t taste so bad. Have you eaten jutia from the keys? In Conuco there are some. But they are ‘juyuyas’… we have caught iguanas there. Delicious “.

Law 129, approved in 2020, prohibits the practice of commercial fishing with dams, corrals, nets of site or any type of similar fishing gear, in the Cuban maritime waters Permanently.

I advise you that, “from the shore, with a fishing line, the only way not to end up fined is to catch fish and not birds“.

These guys, cLike many other urgent CubansThey use trolling to catch their prey.

Because “trolling is just a pita floating with the bait on the end, which is made of rope (nylon), a plastic ‘fish’ and the hook,” they explain.

Neighbors also fish on prohibited polyfoam rafts handmade, in places as dissimilar as the Pedraplén or La Guinea, and within the Buenavista Bay, highly dirty today.

To this end, they take advantage of “the filling or the emptying”, which occur at fixed times, going to La Sortija (a small bridge that connects that salty lagoon with the sea, on the Cayo Conuco highway), to wait for “the bugs”.

Those who catch shellfish do not run the risk of losing their wooden pandorgas or reed jams, usually burned on a pyre by the Police, if they find a hiding place from the official gaze.

They get up early and, when the sun rises, they return with the fish ready for transfer, dodging surveillance on the side of the road: the Sport Fishing base is located at the entrance itself. The guard at the sentry box has precise instructions and a telephone at hand.

“It’s that ‘burdajá de cigarretas’ enters the yuma every day,” the brothers conclude in chorus, alluding to the unstoppable —and priceless— illegal outings that occur in the area.