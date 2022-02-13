Smart TV Samsung, LG, Sony… compatible with Amazon Prime Video

The best way to know if the TV that you have at home can be used with this service is find your native app. It is available in the aforementioned models and some more, as well as in TP Vision and Panasonic devices. If you don’t find it pre-installed you can go to the app store to see if it is available. Give search, type your name and wait for it to appear. If so, give installenter and log in with your Amazon Prime Video details.

Although the features can differ by model specific TV and not all titles support all options, we tell you a little more about the models that work with the service depending on their brand.

Compatible models of recognized brands

We tell you what happens with the most recognized brands in the market, which models are compatible with the service and what each of them offers you. Thus, it will be easier for you to consult according to the specific brand.

Sony SMARTTV

Video playback quality is up to Ultra-HD and its sound until 5.1 surround sound, Dolby Atmos. It has the possibility of subtitles, but not audio description. Live streaming is offered on TVs 2014Simple Smart TV 2015/2016, televisions android 2015 and later, as well as live help for ads and channels with ads.

There are models that allow profiles, although not all of them. If you have questions about whether a model is compatible or requires technical assistance, you can contact them here .

Samsung SMARTTV

As in LG, Samsung televisions allow video playback quality up to Ultra HD and surround sound up to 5.1, Dolby Atmos. It has subtitles and in models from 2012 and later also features audio description. Of course, the app is not compatible with some models that have been marketed in 2012.

Prime Video streaming is offered on models of 2015 and newer, as well as live help on videos and channels with ads. It has compatible profiles. If you need assistance or information about your model, you can do it here .

LG televisions

As in previous models, LG allows the same playback quality on its TVs up to Ultra HD and 5.1 Dolby Atmos surround sound depending on what the model allows. It also has subtitles and the audio description is presented in models marketed in 2015 and newer.

It provides live playback on your televisions, although the channels with commercials and live help for commercials are presented in models of the 2016 and later. If you need assistance or have any questions, you can contact LG here .

Panasonic and Hisense models

TVs from both brands offer the same streaming video playback quality and maximum sound up to Ultra HD and 5.1 surround sound, Dolby Atmos. They also have subtitles and live playback. Audio description is only available on some Panasonic models.

Channels with ads, live help for ads, and compatible profiles are present on certain models of both brands, but not all. If you want to have assistance on Panasonic you can contact here and for Hisense here .

Philips and Sharp

Like the others, they have the same quality of maximum sound and audio reproduction. TVs from both brands have closed captioning and audio description support. Live help for ads and channels are present on select brand models.

While the Philips offer live playback and supported profiles, at Sharp this is possible on certain models. If you want to contact the technical service of the brands, find information here about the support of Philips Y Sharp .

JVC and TCL

Both brands of televisions have the same sound and video qualities as the previous ones, depending on the model. In addition, they have subtitles, audio description and live playback. Only selected TCL models they have channels with ads, live help with ads and TCLs have profiles.

If you have questions or need support, you can contact JVC here and with TCL here .

Xiaomi

This brand is recognized for offering quality electronic devices and equipment at a good price. For this reason, you may have been interested in the brand’s SMART TVs. If you have a Xiaomi TV, you should know that the maximum streaming video playback quality is up to Ultra HD while the sound quality is up to stereo. It does not have subtitles, audio playback or channels with ads.

Yes it offers playback live and supported profiles. If you want to receive technical assistance you can contact this link .

TVs of other brands

If you prefer to go further with models that they are not well known or yes they are, but they don’t sell as much or they aren’t as famous because they are cheaper, they offer you features that others don’t or because they convince you more, we tell you what happens with the service of Amazon streaming content on other brands beyond those listed above.

Vizio Smart TVs

The quality of streaming video playback and maximum sound is the same as in previous models. provides subtitles and live streaming. Audio description is presented on models marketed in 2016 and laterwhile channels with ads and live help for ads is on model year 2015 and newer.

The profiles are compatible in some models of the brand. If you want to get direct assistance you can do it here.

Grundig and Skyworth

Grundig is also a recognized brand in the television market, although perhaps not with as many sales as the most notable models, perhaps because the German company works and specializes in other types of consumer electronics products. Both brands have a quality for this service up to Ultra-HD and even 5.1 surround sound. They have subtitles, live playback and profiles. They do not have audio description, live help for announcements, or channels with announcements. Grundig assistance can be received on the brand’s website and in Skyworth you can contact at this link .

AOC and Konka

Like all, although the quality may vary from model to streaming video and sound, these models have the same maximum limits as the previous ones. Both brands allow subtitles, live playback and profiles. They do not have audio description, live help for ads, or channels with ads. If you want to contact AOC assistance you can do it here and in Konka here .

Haier and Vestel

The compatibility of these two brands is very similar. The maximum video and sound playback quality is the same as in the other models. The televisions of both brands allow subtitles, live playback and profiles compatible. They don’t allow audio description, live help for ads, or channels with ads. For Haier support you can contact here and for Vestel here .

SKY Glass and Changhong

If you have a TV from one of these two brands, you should know that the SKY Glass televisions They allow all the aspects mentioned above, which are subtitles, audio description, live playback, live help for ads and profiles. Maximum sound quality and playback are up to Ultra HD and up to Dolby 5.1/Dolby Atmos surround sound. Your support service is this .