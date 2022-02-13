So you can create your own Wordle to challenge your friends

Follow these simple steps to create your own Wordle and thus challenge your friends with the fashion game. Will they be able to guess the word you have chosen?

Is he most popular game right now and its dynamic consists of guess a word every day in just six attempts. These two clues should be enough for you to figure out that we mean Wordle. East simple but addictive game, It has managed to become one of the main topics of conversation on social networks and, why deny it, also with our loved ones.

If you are also one of those people who enter the Spanish version of Wordle every day to try to guess the word in question, you should know that the drawback is that there is only one puzzle per day. However, there is a method that you can use to play with your friends as many times as you want: create your own wordle. That’s right, you can create a puzzle with the word you choose so that your friends or family try to solve it. Let’s see what this is about.

How to create your own Wordle easily

In addition to the tricks to always guess Wordle’s word, there are other tricks related to the popular game that you may find very interesting. The one we want to explain to you in this article consists of creating your own Wordle to challenge your loved ones or simply to have a good time when you’re all together. Who will be the first to guess the word you have chosen?

Creating your own Wordle to play as many times as you want is possible thanks to the web Make Your Own Wordle. Don’t be scared, although the name is in English, you can also use it in spanish. The very title of the website already clearly reflects its main objective: to make your own Wordle.

There are several things you should know about this page, such as the fact that it is available in several languages: English, Spanish, German, French and Hindi. If the word you are going to enter does not correspond to any of them or is invented, you must select the “No dictionary” option. By the way, the word can have the length you want. These two aspects are the only ones you should know before creating your own Wordle following these steps:

Enter Make Your Own Wordle from your mobile or from your computer. tap on “language” to select the language in which the word you are going to enter will be. Write the word in question in the text field where it says “Enter Custom Word”. tap on “Generate Link”. tap on “Copylink” to copy the link. After, you just have to share it with those people you want to solve the Wordle.

The lucky ones will only have to open the link to directly access the Wordle screen that they will have to guess. Once they do, they will be able to share the Wordle with other people, create their own Wordle or play with a random word.

If you like Wordle, you definitely need this website in your life to play with your loved ones. Think of the most complicated word you know, write it down and enjoy with the faces of your friends as they try to figure out what it is.

