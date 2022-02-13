Soledad Fandiño nostalgically recalled her past as a chef in New York: “It was a challenge”

Super happy for his courtship and his strong career in Argentina, Soledad Fandino nostalgically recalled his Chef’s past in New York.

Along with a sequence of photos in which she is seen studying at the school that combined gastronomy with healthwhen he was still in a relationship with Rene Perezthe actress and host reflected on that stage that she remembers with great affection.

“When my son was born I started taking cooking classes in New York. There I had the opportunity to learn about the latest in healthy eating. Thinking of Milo and all the new things he was learning, I decided on a school specializing in nutrition. This school combined culinary art with health,” she expressed wistfully.

And she said that at that time studying in the United States was a huge challenge for her.

“It was a totally new path for me, full of challenges, in another language, where I had to learn to do everything from scratch (very challenging) and it was one of the experiences that I enjoyed the most in my life and that I still enjoy today. Preparing a healthy and nutrient-packed plate of food for the people I love and being able to share what I learned with you fills me with joy.”

SOLEDAD FANDIÑO ANNOUNCED THAT SHE WILL CONTINUE STUDYING

In this context, Sole said that he will take another step in relation to his gastronomic studies.

“Now I continue down this path and I go for more, studying to become a Health Coach. I hope to continue motivating them “, she closed, enthusiastic.