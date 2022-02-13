Soros buys about 20 million shares of Rivian, the electric vehicle company that seeks to compete with Tesla

The tycoon has become one of the biggest investors in the company, which has yet to produce any consumer vehicles.

Billionaire George Soros bought about 20 million shares of electric van company Rivian, Reuters reported, citing securities filings released on Friday.

The shares were worth about $2 billion at the time of purchase, making Soros Fund Management one of the largest investors in the company, which has yet to produce any consumer vehicles.

The automaker, described as a Tesla rival, said last December that it expected production to fall short of its 2021 target of 1,200 due to supply chain constraints. However, Rivian, which is 20% owned by Amazon, is expected to supply the e-commerce company with more than 100,000 electric trucks.

Due to delivery constraints, Rivian shares are down 43% so far this year. Its price is currently down 67% from a high of $179.46, which it hit a week after it debuted on the stock market.