Summary of the match Chivas vs. Tigres (1-3); UANL humiliated with great goals

The Chivas they returned to their sad reality, at home they got into tigersone of the best schools in the Closure 2022 and erased them on the field of Akron Stadium by beating them 3-1 in a duel where the score seemed to fall short.

In the middle of the week, Guadalajara enough to beat him FC Juarezbut until then. Marcelo Michel Leano never found the square to beat Michael Herreraan old acquaintance.

On the field, Tigres played soccer and scored two very good goals, Chivas let go of a good chance to get into the top four places and now they will have a lot of work to do to get back on the path to victory.

Those from San Nicolás de los Garza went out to the Akron field to play soccer and by minute 6 they were already winning 1-0. The French Florian Thauvin took the ball, put it in the area so that with his head, Guido Pizarro He finished it off and defeated Raúl Gudiño.

Thauvin himself stayed close to the second at 11′ with a shot that passed millimeters from the red and white goal.

This Saturday afternoon Alexis Vega he couldn’t do it alone and although he tried on some chances like the one in 13′, which he volleyed off a good pass from Fernando Beltran that cut him off Nahuel Guzman.

Tigres continued to lie in wait and at 25′, Jesús Dueñas put a cross to Andre-Pierre Gignac who hit the ball with his head and Gudiño flew to save him.

Before the break, Tigres made it 2-0. It was a gem of a goal and Gignac’s first at Akron Stadium. Center to area for John Paul Vigonwho ended up giving in to the Frenchman, who did not think about it and surprised by hitting him with scissors to beat Gudiño.

In the second half, the UANL team increased the score to 70′ with another very good goal. Sebastián Córdova with minutes on the field and booed by the rojiblanco sector, put a ball to Carlos González in the heart of the Chivas area, there the Paraguayan defined with class against Gudiño to make it 3-0.

Chivas tried and at 73′, Robert Alvarado He scored his first goal with the red and white shirt by scoring inside the area after a series of rebounds.

Still Nicholas Lopez He had the fourth for the felines at 76′, but the ball hit the crossbar.

The score was complicated for Chivas who did little to tie. The public tried to do their job and began to chant expletives for the Tigers coach Miguel Herrerabut this didn’t affect anything.

Angel Zaldivar He tried in the end with a shot at 91′ that Nahuel saved him down, but that was it, Chivas received three goals at home and they gave him an important setback from which they will have to work to get up.