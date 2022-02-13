Super Bowl 2022: Episode of The Simpsons goes viral for “predicting” the winner of the 2022 Super Bowl between the Bengals and the Rams

fans of simpsons were forced to intervene after it was claimed that the series possibly predicted the winner of this year’s Super Bowl.

The 56th Super Bowl will take place on Sunday (February 13) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Facing each other this year will be the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, with the latter the current favorites to win.

However, a series of images of simpsons shared online convinced people that the animated series once predicted a win for the underdogs.

The images were taken from the eighth episode of season 16, titled “Homer and Ned’s Hail Mary Pass.” First broadcast in February 2005, the Super Bowl-themed episode premiered after the New England Patriots won for the third time.

In the episode, Homer becomes a viral sensation thanks to a victory dance filmed by Ned Flanders, which is later posted online by the guy from the comic book store.

After his dance gains popularity, the NFL bigwigs recruit Homer to help choreograph the halftime show. Arriving at his home in Springfield, they say, “Mr. Simpson, we work for the commissioner of football and you want to see him.”

Homer replies: “I want to see it too. Maybe he can tell me how to get this off; even he can be seen from the other side”.

He pulls up his vest to show that “Go Bengals” is written on his stomach in permanent marker.

dosimpsons predicted the winner of the Super Bowl this year? (20thTelevision)

However, the other footage shows cheerleaders at the Super Bowl, as well as a news report suggesting the Bengals won, which of course led those who haven’t seen the show to think that simpsons ever predicted a win for the Bengals.

But that’s not the case: Although the images are taken from episodes of the show, and Homer did write “Go Bengals” on his stomach, the person who made the post added the headline hinting at a Bengals win.

This makes it yet another example of a moment of simpsons manipulated in hopes of convincing people that the show predicted future events with eerie certainty.

This year’s Super Bowl halftime show will feature Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

While not confirmed, Homer Simpson is not believed to have inspired any part of his show.