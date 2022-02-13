Super Bowl 2022: trailers that could be released

Halftime

The Super Bowl LVI It is one of the most anticipated sporting events. And, although it seems strange, It’s not just for the gamebut also for the halftime show and, of course, for the trailers of upcoming movies passing along all transmission. Therefore we will recount the progress that could be released.

Why do trailers play during the Super Bowl broadcast?

The big game It is one of the most watched sporting events in the world. Just to mention that the Super Bowl XLIX in which new england patriots pitted Seattle Seahawkshad a (television) audience of 114.4 million people (The last edition had 92 million viewers).

And not only that, but now we have to add people what follows the game via streamingIn addition, of course, to the social media reactions. And it is that this sports show not only do people care when the ball is in play, but what happens while he is detained.

the trailers they have become a frequent guest on the grill. Of course we cannot ignore that Disney is the official sponsor of the match, so it is expected that there will be advances of the new starwars Y Marvel.

batman

Without a doubt, it is one of the most anticipated films: batmanwhich will be starring Robert Pattinson as the vigilante of Gotham City and who, at the same time, leads another life with his alter ego BruceWayne. This film will hit theaters on March 4 this year.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Speaking of big franchises we find The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powera series that will premiere on September 2, 2022 in Amazon-Prime.

It brings together all the main stories of the Second Age of Middle-earth: The Forging of the Rings, Rise of the Dark Lord sauronthe epic legend of Numenor and the Last Alliance of elves and men.

Other trailers that could be seen in Super Bowl LVI

Jurassic World: Dominion.

The lost City.

Minions: The origin of Gru.

Nope, a movie starring Jordan Peele.

Sonic: The Movie 2.

