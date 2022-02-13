SWEAT – David Rocka, in search of the long-awaited ‘American Dream’ in New York

Barely five years after he arrived from his native El Seibo to New York, the Capital of the world, David Rocka makes his way in a dizzying and firm way to achieve the longed-for ‘American Dream’, he is determined and willing, without his limitations due to problems auditory are an obstacle to achieve their goals.

“El mudito”, as his friends, family and relatives know him, has managed to overcome the pitfalls and disappointments, to achieve the goals he has set for himself, taking advantage of the opportunities of this great country.

Rocka made the leap from residing on Sánchez Street in Barrio Los Hoyitos, in front of José Cueto’s dryer in El Seibo, to the county of the Bronx in New York, to a rented room, in the apartment of the stylist Irin Delgado, who pays with the salary he earns as a Star Salesman for the companies of Víctor Espinal (Chino Bueno).

The Dominican carries out his savings in the bank, from everything he obtains and his employer recognizes the compliant and exemplary, among all his staff, barbers, hairdressers, messengers and cleaners. The mute, although he has shown to be the most willing and is always ready to help and do more than what is assigned to him.

He is docile, humble and daily you see him sweat in his work. When he was announced to receive a recognition statuette among 16 other valued seibanos, at the Seibanos Brillantes 2022 award ceremony, precisely because of the way people stood up and applauded in honor of what he symbolizes as an example of work and improvement.

“El mute”, who was requested by his father, has several families here, but his mother lives in El Seibo and is in constant communication with him. His mother lives pending and takes advantage of the opportunity to travel with friends, to send him medications, previously prescribed.

David Rocka works from 10:00 in the morning until 7:00 at night in several establishments in a variety of ways: La Famosa Barbershop, La Nueva Diva Unisex Salon and La Embassy Cell Phones and More store, as a guideline to achieve his purpose in the Big City and take advantage of the opportunities.

There is no definitive diagnosis that his case as a deaf-mute is irreversible, so it would not be bad for an institution or volunteer to arrange for the corresponding tests to be carried out, given that he knows sign language and is willing to be understood. by whatever method.

As soon as his case was known, local media became interested in his situation and some have advanced the facilities that can be achieved with Medicaid (insurance), so they appealed to the Dominican consulate in New York to intervene in the case.