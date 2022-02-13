“Talk to people”: 5 tips from Elon Musk to succeed in life

probably be a person successful and recognized in the field or activity in which you work is one of your great desires. Many times we do not know where to start or how to achieve this goal, so here we will give you some recommendations made by the tycoon Elon Musk.

In an interview for an episode of the “Lex Fridman Podcast,” the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX was asked what advice he would give to young people in school or college who want to make a positive impact in the world.

The billionaire listed 5 tips for young people who want to be successful in life.

1. Be useful

The first piece of advice Musk gave during the two-and-a-half-hour podcast was that people should “try to be helpful,” especially to other people.

“Do things that are useful to your fellow man, to the world,” the billionaire told Fridman. “It’s hard to be useful, very hard.” If someone is living a useful life, it’s a “life worth living,” he stressed.

2. Contribute to society

The second piece of advice he mentioned on the podcast was that someone should contribute more than they consume.

“Try to have a positive net contribution to society. That’s something to aspire to.”

Musk said on the podcast that he has “a lot of respect for someone who does an honest day’s work.”

3. Do not try to be a leader

Musk also advised young people not to try to be leaders for the sake of it.

“A lot of times, the people you want as leaders are the people who don’t want to be leaders,” he told Fridman.

4. Read books and consume information

Musk told Fridman that he read the encyclopedia as a child.

“I would encourage people to read a lot of books,” he said. “Try to ingest as much information as you can and try to also develop good general knowledge to have at least a rough view of the knowledge landscape.”

Internet

5. Talk to people

His last piece of advice was for young people to talk to each other.

“You talk to people from different walks of life and different industries, professions and skills,” he said. “Learn as much as possible.”

Some of these tips we know you have followed, such as reading a lot and gaining knowledge. Since he was little he has devoured books of all kinds, from biographies, through fantasy novels or scientific books.

ms