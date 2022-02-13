The alleged murderers of journalist Heber López are transferred to the Tanivet prison in Oaxaca

Oaxaca. – Around 06:50 this Saturday morning, the two subjects detained as alleged murderers of journalist Heber López were transferred to Tanivet Men’s Penitentiary Center, located in Tlacolula, in the Central Valleys of Oaxaca.

Both detainees were being held in the Santo Domingo Tehuantepec prison, after being detained with a firearm by the municipal police of Salina Cruz, after the murder of journalist at your port office.

According to reports from the Oaxaca Public Security Secretariat (SSPO), those transferred are RGR and REC, who in a strong operation involving elements of the State Investigation Agency (AEI), the National Guard, the Mexican Army, elements of the Secretary of the Navy, plus two vehicles with members of the State Police, were transferred from the Tehuantepec prison to the Ciudad Ixtepec air base.

From that point the transfer was in a National Guard helicopter. Both detainees, according to official photographs, were wearing bulletproof vests. The reasons for the transfer have not been officially disclosed.

On the night of Thursday, February 10, journalist Heber López Vásquez was shot to death inside his office, located in the El Espinal neighborhood in the port of Salina Cruz. The alleged murderers fled but were pursued by the municipal police and after an exchange of gunfire they were arrested.

Yesterday afternoon, Friday, journalists from Salina Cruz demonstrated at the headquarters of the Attorney General of the State of Oaxaca (FGEO) in Salina Cruz to demand justice for the murder of the journalist.

Autonomous organizations such as the Ombudsman for Human Rights of the People of Oaxaca (DDHPO) and organizations defending the rights of journalists have requested that an expeditious investigation be carried out, with Heber’s journalistic work as its central axis.

This is because the journalist was dedicated to denouncing irregularities of political and union organizations, as well as municipal authorities of the port.

EL UNIVERSAL announced this Saturday that one of the detainees, Ricardo C., is the brother of a former municipal agent from Salinas del Marqués, whom he denounced in one of his last notes for forcing workers from the port Breakwater to vote for her to be re-elected. in the next elections, under threat of dismissal and pressure from those in charge of the works.

