The anti-vaccine virologist and Nobel Prize in Medicine, Luc Montagnier, dies

The French virologist Luc Montagnier, who won the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2008 and subsequently took a stand anti-vaccine, died on Tuesday at the age of 89, local French media announced. His death occurred at the American Hospital in Neuilly-sus-Seine, however, although his cause of death is unknown.

The virologist was awarded the Nobel Prize after succeeding in isolating for the first time the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in 1983 together with his colleagues Françoise Barré-Sinoussi Y Jean-Claude Chermann. However, his career was plagued with controversy, after he was against vaccination, in addition to recommending eating papaya to fight Parkinson’s and for his beliefs that water had memory.











The scientist was born in Chabris, in central France on August 18, 1932. He was the father of three children and in 1967 he was appointed head of Research of the National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS). Five years later, he was appointed head of the Unit Viral Oncology of the Paster Institute in Paris.

In the early eighties, Montagnier and his team got isolate numerous human retroviruses from patients with sexual infections, hemophiliacs, mothers who had transmitted to their children the virus and people infected by transfusions.

It was not until 1983 when he got isolate the viruswhich was initially named VAL (virus associated with lymphodenopathy) and that would later be identified as the virus causing the AIDSwhich is why it was called HIV.











Also, according to the Paster Institute, Montagnier He participated in the creation of various biotechnology companies in the United States and France, in addition to being the author of 350 scientific publications and more than 750 patents.

Montagnier’s controversial statements

Despite its great success, in the last ten years of life, Montagnier he lost prestige, after several statements far from scientific rigor, which caused enormous controversy and the rejection of his peers.

One year after winning the laureatethe virologist assured, without proof, that the water could remember supposed electromagnetic waves emitted by the DNA of viruses and bacteria.











In 2017, his public position against the compulsory vaccination of childrenwhere he stated that the vaccines they “poisoned” minors. For these statements, more than a hundred academics rebelled against him.

In 2020 and 2021 he assured that the COVID-19 it was a human creation. These postures made him gain sympathy among the movements anti-vaccine.

He also argued that Africans might have fewer problems with the AIDS if they had a better diet and proposed to cure the dad John Paul IIwho suffered Parkinson, with fermented papaya.