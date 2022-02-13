The best exercises for older adults according to Harvard – Health

Exercise is a habit that benefits the physical and mental health of any person. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), adults aged 64 and older should get 150 to 300 minutes of physical activity per week.

Of course, they must place special emphasis on the balance exercises and strengthening muscle function, as they are essential so that the person does not lose stability and avoid falls. In fact, at this age it is very important to reduce the time spent in sedentary practices.

“Replacing time spent in sedentary activities with physical activities of any intensity, including low-intensity ones, is beneficial for health“explains the WHO.

(Also read: The time you should exercise according to your age, according to the WHO).

Lack of exercise brings about insulin resistance.

In the elderly, priority should be given to exercises that strengthen the corethat is, the muscles of the abdomen, back, pelvis and buttocks, which are essential to support the body and facilitate balance and stability when performing any movement.

And while you’d think crunches are the best moves to keep your core strong, the University of Harvard highlights that they are not as effective and they can cause injuries, especially in the elderly population.

(Of interest: Exercise may slow aging, research finds.)

“They are dangerous because they are pulling on your neck and they do not train your core. They train the hip flexor muscles. If those muscles get too strong, they pull on the lower back and contribute to back pain.Harvard-affiliated physical therapist Marty Boehm noted in an academy article.

Core muscles can be strengthened daily.

Therefore, the professional made a ‘top’ of the three best exercises for seniors:

– bridges: This exercise consists of lying on your back with your knees flexed and, contracting your abdominal muscles, you raise your hips until they are in line with your knees and shoulders.

(You can read: Why 10 minutes of exercise a day could save your life?).

“It’s effective because it creates stiffness from the rib cage to the pelvis and from the navel to the back. The entire region becomes solid and creates a contraction of all muscle groups, like a corset“explained the expert.

“Anyone can do a bridge. You start in a lying position on your back and then lift and keep your buttocks off the ground,” Boehm explained.

– plates: This exercise that uses body weight consists of positioning the body as if it were going to do a push-up, but with the wrists in line with the elbows and the head with the back. Don’t forget to squeeze your buttocks and abdomen.

(We suggest: Can exercise reduce the risk of contagion by covid-19?).

“Planks create core, arm, and shoulder muscle contractions while you stay in a pushup position. The key is to stay as rigid as possible, like a plank of wood.Boehm said.

Keep your back straight, making your body resemble a board. Repeat the exercise 10 times.

– Opposite arm and leg raises: for this exercise you must be placed on all fours, that is, you must rest on your hands and knees. You should align your head with your back and contract your abdomen. Then you just have to raise your right arm with your left leg, hold for a few seconds and switch.

“As you straighten the opposite arm and leg, you contract the core and muscles of the other arm and leg as they support you“said the physical therapist.

(Also: This is the healthiest sport, according to Harvard.)

“The movements should be slow and controlled; don’t straighten your arm and leg as fast as you can,” she said.

The specialist concluded that these exercises are as effective as if you were lifting something or climbing a mountain.

Benefits of exercise in the elderly

These are the benefits of physical activity in the elderly, according to the WHO:

– Reduce the risk of mortality from cardiovascular diseases

– Improves the health of patients with hypertension

– Reduces the risk of cancer

– Reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes

(Keep reading: These are some ‘fitness’ habits to maintain good health).

– Prevents falls

– Improves mental healthreducing episodes of anxiety and depression

– Improves cognitive health and sleep

– Avoid being overweight and obesity

More news

The one thing you need to be happy, according to Harvard

The best foods for brain vitality, according to Harvard

How to control stress? Harvard explains strategies to relieve it

Trends WEATHER