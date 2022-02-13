The central bank of this country wants the European Union to follow China and ban bitcoin

Key facts: György Matolcsy, president of the central bank, agrees to ban the use of bitcoin.

According to the banker, cryptocurrencies “make it easier to build financial pyramids.”

Another executive of a central bank in Europe supports the initiative to ban Bitcoin (BTC) mining and all activities related to cryptocurrencies in the European Union (EU), following in the footsteps of China, which bet precisely on the same thing.

This time it was the turn of the Central Bank of Hungary, whose president, György Matolcsy, stated in a recent statement that he was “perfectly in agreement” with banning all activity in the cryptocurrency industry on the old continent.

In the document, he cited the examples of the Chinese government and the Russian Central Bank, respectively, charging against cryptocurrency trading and mining, noting:

Advertising

I fully agree with the proposal and also support the point of the main financial regulator of the European Union (EU) that the EU should ban the mining method used to produce most of the new bitcoins (proof of work –PoW–). . György Matolcsy, President of the Central Bank of Hungary.

The banker thinks cryptocurrencies can give rise to illegal activities [tal como el dinero fíat]in addition to the fact that, according to him, “they facilitate the construction of financial pyramids” and he also joins those who accuse Bitcoin mining of causing environmental damage.

“Russia’s central bank was correct in saying that the breakneck growth and market value of cryptocurrencies is primarily defined by speculative demand for future growth, which creates bubbles,” Matolcsy said.

However, it is good to remember that the ideas of the Central Bank of Russia to ban Bitcoin were countered by the Ministry of Finance and by the president of that country, Vladimir Putin, when they said that they were going to treat it as money or foreign currency. to BTC and that they would regulate it as such, as reported by this medium.

From Matolcsy’s perspective, the EU has to act ‘together’ to ‘prevent the construction of new pyramids and financial bubbles’. Although later he agreed that users and companies in that region were allowed to hold cryptocurrenciesbut under the administration of regulators

The Hungarian Central Bank also wants bitcoin mining and trading banned in the EU. / Source: Wikimapia.

Following ESMA and China

Matolcsy, in addition to wanting to follow the recommendations [ya rechazadas en el país asiático] of the Russian bank, seems to accommodate the proposal of the vice-president of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), Erik Thedéén.

The Swedish regulator asked to ban Proof-of-Work (PoW) mining. As reported by CriptoNoticias, Thedéen considered Bitcoin mining to be “inefficient” and “harmful” to the environment. The idea was supported by Joachim Schuster and Ernest Urtasun, Members of the European Parliament.

If we are talking about China, numerous reports have been published by this newspaper, on the fact that this country decided, since the middle of last year, to lead an authentic advance against the emerging ecosystem, alleging, coincidentally, the same reasons as its European neighbors: alleged crimes and financial instability.

György Matolcsy, president of the Central Bank of Hungary, says that Russia is correct in saying that cryptocurrencies create “financial bubbles”. / Source: Alchetron.

Hungary disdains Europe

What the Hungarian issuing entity communicates and its desire to prohibit the new economy, belies the advances that other European countries have made in favor of the industry.

Switzerland, for example, is a country that has opened up to the use of bitcoin, while, seeing the benefits, is on track to create its own central bank digital currency (CBDC).

Spain is another country, where, given the growing use of cryptoactives, they have allowed circulation. This, although they have launched regulatory measures against users and companies related to the market, as reported in CriptoNoticias.

In the end, it is a statement by the Central Bank, which does not imply a state decision. However, it remains to be seen whether the Hungarian government adheres to the issuing body’s recommendation or whether, on the contrary, embraces the benefits that the new bitcoin-based economy can offer.