The cruzazulearon, the trunk that will not have minutes again after the lousy game in Cruz Azul

Luis Abram had a bad game that caused Necaxa’s comeback

February 12, 2022 9:40 p.m.

The cruzazuleadas returned to the sky-blue fans because the Blue Cross Machine he lost again in the last minutes of a match when the Rayos del Necaxa turned him around after trailing 1-0.

John Reynoso he betrayed his style of play after they were winning he decided to put in all his new reinforcements so the squad ended up breaking down which caused Necaxa to go on the attack and get the comeback.

In the end the new reinforcements of Blue Cross they failed to give the team control of the ball and several showed poor performance that could cause them to miss playing time again. Well, several had specific errors in Necaxa’s goals.

It must be remembered that several fans commented on social networks that they wanted to see a more aggressive style from John Reynoso although in the end this did not work because they got their first defeat of the contest and the bad news continues.

What reinforcement would he stop having minutes after his bad game?

This is the Peruvian defender, louis abramwho entered instead of Julio Cesar Dominguez but in Necaxa’s first goal he was surpassed in the mark and caused him to be shot while in the second he had a lack of attention that caused the shot inside the area for the comeback.

