the free version of the game

On February 11, Axie Infinity announced the release plan for Origin (Battles V3)the new version of the game that will introduce new interfaces, game mechanics, art, special effects, stories and extensive experiences for all players.

According to the statement, Origin will allow all those who want to play Axie Infinity to do so freely. free waymaking it much easier recruit new users that help grow the community of players.

New version of the game

Even if The official release date of Origin is not yet availablethe developers shared their vision for the game and all the new features that they will introduce soon.

“Our goal is to start the game launch process by the end of Q1 2022. However, as we have tried to explain, there are many moving parts involved in launching this game that could cause delays. Naturally, we want to get Origin out as soon as possible!” according to the developers of Axie Infinity

Launch plan

Alpha

Initially, a alpha version of origin, which will be available through Mavis Hub and Android APK. This version will be for try the game Y receive all comments from the communityThus, there will be no SLP or AXS rewards.

Alpha Season

What’s more, all trainer progress and earned resources will be reset before the final version is released.

Season 0

After the Alpha phase, the Season 0where more will take place basic updates of the game based on community feedback.

New Axie Infinity Cards

Depending on how the Alpha phase unfolds, it is possible that during the season the transition of SLP earnings from Battles v2 to Originmoment in which Battles v2 will be closed.

On the contrary, Battles v2 will continue to run in parallel until we are ready for the transition.

According to the developers Axies owned now can be used in the Origin version. “Your Axies are a ticket to all future experiences built in the Axie universe. Infinite games. Infinite experiences. That’s why it’s called Axie Infinity!”

New game mechanics

In Origin, the Axies they will execute their attacks immediately when the cards are played. Opposing trainers will take turns using their cards sequentially, rather than choosing them simultaneously at the start of a round (as in v2 Battles).

New game mechanics

The coaches will be in constant action, playing his cards or carefully watching his opponent’s moves.

Origin is focusing on fast, turn-based game design. This, combined with all the additional new mechanics, makes the well-known stats of the Axie V2, such as speed, are irrelevant. In Origin, the Axies they will only have hit points (hp).

