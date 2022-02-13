The Gilded Age: the rivalry between New York socialites that inspired the series

And the people who did not have that card? They were the new rich, including WK ​​Vanderbilt and his wife, Alva. The couple bears an uncanny resemblance to the fictional Russells from The Gilded Age: The Vanderbilt family, at the time, owned and operated the New York Central Railroad, which had catapulted them to extreme wealth, just like the Russells. The Vanderbilts also built a grand but garish mansion in the early 1880s, modeled after Louis XII’s Château de Blois (Alva was an extreme Francophile). However, despite all this, the Astors and their social group kept the Vanderbilts ‘at a distance’, according to ‘The New York Times’ in the 1920 WK Vanderbilt obituary. However, WK and Alva knew one thing would change everyone’s mind: money.

The wealth of the Vanderbilt family had become exceedingly powerful in New York, many businesses depended on the financial support of the Vanderbilts, the fortunes of many of the old families were subject to injury from promotion through feud for the favor of the Vanderbilts, that the older Knickerbocker families were gradually forced to surrender, The New York Times reported.

Except one: The Astors, who refused to budge.

Until March 26, 1883. That was the year Alva Vanderbilt decided to throw a ‘big masquerade ball’ in honor of her daughter, according to a 1941 Vogue article by Frank Crowninshield. No expense was spared. A ‘New York World’ report estimated that the party cost $240,000, of which $11,000 was spent on flowers alone. (That figure would run into the millions today, adjusted for inflation.) Even the Astor’s most loyal allies accepted her invitation. Mrs. Astor’s daughter, Caroline, assuming she was also on the list, according to Crowninshield, was enthusiastically practicing her square dance.