By the OpenGL benchmark of Geekbench the GPU has been seen Intel Arc DG2-512EU for laptops, graphics that was being tested in a laptop as an engineering sample alongside an Intel Core i7-11800H from the Tiger Lake family.

As revealed by the benchmark, this graphics card, the company’s top-of-the-range model, makes use of 512 Execution Units that translate into 4096 cores at a Turbo frequency of 1.80GHz along with 12.6 GB of GDDR6 memory.

All this has resulted in a score of 32034 pointsand although Geekbench is not an ideal benchmark to measure GPU performance, it does at least give us an idea that Intel’s top-of-the-line dedicated GPU performs, for now, like an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060so it stands to reason that this engineering sample is still very green at the software level, since it should offer a similar performance to that of a GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile, and it is that the desktop variant has already been seen performing as a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. To this is added that the equipment had a “balanced” energy configuration.

If we take into account that there are rumors that these graphs would be delayed to the second quarter of the year, this benchmark could support this hypothesis because they still need to significantly improve their support before reaching the market, and having an Intel Arc DG2-512EU performing as a low-end GPU for laptops, released in 2016, is not good news.

via: ithome