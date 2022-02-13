The Lakers declined a trade to get a point guard

Getty Rob Pelinka and Frank Vogel

Los Angeles Lakers they stood their ground at the transfer deadline, keeping the 26-30 roster intact. This was not a popular move as purple and gold fans expected drastic changes.

The Lakers couldn’t get a deal done, despite their attempts to shake up the roster. According Bill Oram of The AthleticLos Angeles missed out on several potential trades as opposing teams demanded unrealistic payouts.

The Lakers discussed Khem Birch and Chris Boucher with the Toronto Raptors, as well as Cam Reddish with the New York Knicks. They also considered acquiring Dennis Schroder, their starting point guard from last season.

However, Schroder was traded to the Houston Rockets for the boston celtics.

Most Lakers fans wanted general manager Rob Pelinka to trade Russell Westbrook, the $44 million point guard who leads the NBA in turnovers and has a -123 plus minus. Westbrook has been erratic and his lack of shooting skills has made life difficult for LeBron James and Anthony Davis on offense.

With Westbrook struggling this season, there was only one team that was interested in trading for him. However, the Lakers rejected the potential millionaire transfer.

The Lakers rejected the Rockets’ offer for Westbrook

According Yahoo Sports Chris Haynes, the Lakers turned down the Rockets’ offer of John Wall for Westbrook because Houston wanted them to add a first-round draft pick. Wall hasn’t played this season and is earning $44 million. He is represented by Klutch Sports, the agency LeBron is with.

Ultimately, it appears the Lakers weren’t entirely convinced that Wall was a significant upgrade over Westbrook and decided to retain the one-time MVP.

“We were aggressive in many conversations in order to improve the team – we always want to put this team in the best position to win a championship,” Pelinka said in a video call, via lakers.com. “But basically we didn’t find a deal that would have a net positive effect on the team’s short-term and long-term success, and those are two things that we take into consideration.”

LeBron and Davis told Pelinka to trade for Westbrook last summer. The superstars were convinced that the triple double machine would help them win another championship. However, Westbrook has been terrible in Los Angeles. He has been sidelined twice by coach Frank Vogel and has been booed at home by Lakers fans.

If LeBron wanted to trade Westbrook for Wall, Pelinka probably would have made the trade. At least that’s what a credible source reports.

The Lakers would have traded for Wall if LeBron wanted it

According Bleacher Report’s Eric PincusIf LeBron wanted Wall to replace Westbrook, the Lakers would have made the deal with the Rockets.

“Heading into the Los Angeles Lakers’ disastrous loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, sources told B/R that LA likely wouldn’t trade Russell Westbrook before the trade deadline,” Pincus wrote. The caveat: If LeBron James decides that fellow Klutch Sports client John Wall might be a better fit and is willing to push Westbrook very hard, the Lakers could consider a deal with the Houston Rockets.

Neither Westbrook nor Wall are good perimeter shooters. Both players have shooting percentages from the field below 47.0%.

The Lakers clearly made a mistake trading for Westbrook, but they may have done a smart thing by not trading him for Wall since the Kentucky product hasn’t played this season and would need a lot of time — time Los Angeles doesn’t have on its side. to achieve good chemistry with LeBron and Davis.

