The metaverse is booming and is revolutionizing the real estate sector

Mark Zuckerberg may claim that the Metaverse is the future, but in the eyes of others, the future has already begun. Science fiction author Neal Stephenson coined the term “Metaverse” in his 1994 novel, SnowCrash. In its pages, the main character, Hiro Protagonist, navigates the virtual world.

Since 2003, millions of people have also worked, played and socialized in the Metaverse within the online world of Second Life.. Although the game, which had its heyday in the early 2000s and featured blocky graphics, is a far cry from the modern vision of the Metaverse put forward by companies like Meta and Microsoft, the idea of ​​a virtual metaverse where people interact it is not a new idea.

Nowadays, Decentraland is arguably the most well-known modern metaverse, inspiring a global network of users to buy and sell digital real estate, explore, interact, and play.. The Decentraland Foundation came about in 2015 and the project’s 2017 initial coin offering (ICO) fetched about $26 million at the time. Although Decentraland is vast and has a lot to do, the platform has drawn many eyes to the lucrative and ever-growing digital real estate sector.

On November 25, media reports revealed that non-fungible token-based real estate company Metaverse Group bought a parcel of “land” from Decentraland for $2.43 million to help with plans to enter the digital fashion industry.

The monetization of the metaverse shakes the real estate industry

It is becoming increasingly clear that commercial real estate in the metaverse is going to play a huge role in the global real estate industry for years to come.. In late 2021, Tokens.com signed a letter of intent to purchase a 50% stake in a digital real estate portfolio owned by Metaverse Group, which then plans to market the offerings as the first REIT for digital real estate. Metaverse Group believes the IPO could come in 2022 or 2023.

The popularity of buying and selling digital properties means companies like the Metaverse Group work, for the most part, on the same kinds of tasks related to buying, selling, and marketing as a traditional real estate company. As prices rise and buyers seem frantic about virtual land, some express skepticism that investing in digital real estate is wise going forward..

But nevertheless, despite high prices, interest in metaverse real estate continues to growespecially since the coronavirus pandemic has made more people go online and more likely to socialize virtually. Those interested in the metaverse also have competition, in particular the famous, who have not been shy about promoting their digital real estate activity.

By the end of September, The Sandbox announced a partnership with legendary rapper Snoop Dogg to set up your mansion and your collection of NFTs in the metaverse. the following month, Paris Hilton teamed up with Decentraland and Genies to be one of the main artists of the first Festival of the Metaverse that took place at the end of October.

How real estate investors are turning to virtual properties

The attention and interest given to the Metaverse has not escaped other companiesin addition to Meta, before Facebook, and Microsoft, who are also eager to get into action.

Like traditional real estate, which tends to hold its value even in tough economic times, metaverse properties are still booming despite the ebbs and flows of Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies.

The popularity of NFTs, coupled with the growing interest in online environments, contrasts with the limited amount of land in virtual worlds within the metaverse, keeping prices high.. For example, Decentraland has only 90,000 parcels of land.

Investment firms are even diving into the metaverse and learning more about how they can get involved.. The high prices, popularity, and ease of buying and selling virtual land (as opposed to traditional real estate) mean the Metaverse will be more than a buzzword. Just like in the age of dominance, savvy investors and buyers snapping up properties in prime locations will seem very savvy as more and more people move into the metaverse.

As the metaverse continues to grow and expand, so will digital real estate. Smart buyers and investors will be smart to go ahead and assume that the metaverse real estate boom is here to stay..

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. All investments and trading involve risk, and readers should do their own research when making a decision.

The views, thoughts and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.