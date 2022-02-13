The Pentagon speaks with NATO allies to explain measures to Russia

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke yesterday with NATO allies to explain the steps taken by his country and confirm the commitment to “collective defense” against a possible Russian attack on Ukraine.

This was explained by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby in a statement, where he explained that Austin explained to his NATO interlocutors the US perspective on “the position of Russian military force around Ukraine.”

Specifically, Austin “made it clear” that the US continues to see signs of a Russian military escalation, including the arrival of new troops on the border with Ukraine, and reiterated that an invasion of Moscow on Ukrainian soil could begin at any time.

Specifically, the Minister of Defense spoke with his counterparts from Poland, Mariusz Blaszczak; from Germany, Christine Lambrecht; from Canada, Anita Anand; from France, Florence Parly; from Romania, Vasile Dincu, and from Italy, Lorenzo Guerini.

Austin underscored during those contacts the US’s “unwavering commitment” to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty and to collective defense.

Said article establishes that an attack on any allied state is an attack against all.

Austin also thanked the allies for their support of Ukraine and for NATO’s guarantees and deterrence measures, as well as giving special thanks to Poland, Germany and Romania for hosting more US soldiers.

By order of President Joe Biden, the Pentagon ordered this Friday the deployment of 3,000 additional soldiers in Poland, before a possible Russian attack on Ukraine.

These will join the 1,700 US soldiers that the Pentagon had announced earlier this month that it would send to Polish territory, of which two-thirds have already reached their destination.

On February 2, the US Department of Defense reported the dispatch of 3,000 soldiers to allied countries in Eastern Europe: 1,000 to Romania, 1,700 to Poland and 300 to Germany. All of them will be under US command, not NATO.

This Friday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan warned of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine during the Winter Olympics in Beijing, which will last until February 20.