The state of the Starship system in February 2022

It’s been a while since we had an update to the Starship system from Elon Musk. But the wait is over and the oracle has spoken. On February 11, the CEO of SpaceX updated us on his plans with the Starship system, this time against the incomparable backdrop of the S20 and B4 prototypes joined on the launch pad. From a technical point of view, the presentation offered little news about the most powerful launch system in the history of mankind. As we mentioned in the previous post, the system, although it is still in development, is getting closer to its final design and it is unlikely that we will see radical changes in the coming months. However, Elon was quite restrained when it came to giving technical data and, against all odds, did not offer any new details of the HLS lunar module for NASA. As the main novelty we can point out that the Super Heavy now measures 69 meters instead of the recently announced 70 meters and that it will carry 33 engines in its final version (now it has 29 engines). In recent months, there has been a dance of figures with the final number of engines of the Super Heavy, which has fluctuated between 32 and 33, the maximum number that the launcher can incorporate without expanding its diameter).

On the other hand, it was confirmed that the Starship will carry nine engines instead of six, three sea-level Raptors and six vacuum-optimized Raptors, but interestingly, in the promotional video update for the system, the Starship we saw was still carrying six engines). Therefore, the complete Starship system will have 42 engines. It was also confirmed that the payload capacity of the system will be between 100 and 150 tons in low orbit (although it left the door open at 200 tons if fuel transfer is used). The final figure will depend on the final performance of the Raptor and the mass of the system (and no, Elon did not let loose on the current mass of the prototypes). Precisely, the Raptor was, how could it be otherwise, the protagonist of the night. For the first time, a Raptor V2 could be seen in detail, confirming that it is basically a different engine than the Raptor V1, with a much more compact and advanced design. The Raptor V2 generates 230 tons of thrust versus the Raptor V1’s 185 tons, though Elon hopes to get to 250 tons in the future.

Right now, the question we all have about the Starship system is, when will the first orbital launch take place? However, Elon did not give a clear answer and simply commented that it will almost certainly be before “the end of the year”. For someone who is used to offering extremely optimistic timelines in the order of months or weeks, this response seems to indicate that, as we feared, the Starship system will not launch into orbit during 2022. Elon did not comment on whether the Raptor V2 will be used in the first prototype that takes off towards orbit, but everything indicates that it will be so. The development of the Raptor V2 is clearly the biggest headache that SpaceX has at the moment – let’s not forget that it is the most advanced engine ever built – and, in fact, Elon confessed that he dedicates most of his professional activity to working on this engine, whose design is far from frozen. SpaceX wants to build one Raptor V2 a day at the new McGregor facility within a month, and eventually up to three engines a day (which would make all the engines in a Starship/Super Heavy set within two weeks). SpaceX’s goal is to be able to build one Starship and one Super Heavy each month, although there will be more Starships than Super Heavys in operation at any given time. This is so because the Super Heavy will return to the ramp six minutes after takeoff – the refueling of a Super Heavy will last just half an hour – while the Starship will take a few hours to return from orbit.

SpaceX’s other big problem is called the FAA. The shadow of a negative result with respect to the environmental report of this administration hangs over the project. Elon stated that if the problem does not go away, Kennedy Space Center’s ramp 39A would become the main launch site for the Starship system and they could complete the Florida launch complex in six to eight months if need be. In any case, SpaceX expects to have three Starship system launch points operational before the end of the year: Starbase (Texas), Florida and one of the ocean platforms (Phobos and Deimos). Regarding the key technology of fuel transfer, essential to carry out missions beyond low orbit, we did not see new details, although SpaceX now calls this maneuver refilling instead of refueling, because 3.5 times more oxidant —liquid oxygen— is transferred than fuel —methane—. The first flight to test the refilling It will take place in about two years. Elon remains optimistic that the cost of each launch will be less than $10 million, and maybe as low as $1 million.

Once again, Elon reiterated that the manned Starship won’t have a traditional exhaust system, though he did reveal that, with nine engines, it will be able to separate from the Super Heavy in flight if it explodes or has a problem—where and how it would land next is another question. This point is important not only for orbital flight, because Elon insisted during the presentation that they are still seriously studying the possibility of using the Starship system as a P2P transportation system on Earth (remember that the Pentagon was interested in this capability). Finally, Elon told us about THE VISION, that is, the ultimate goal of the Starship system, which is none other than to transform humanity into a multiplanetary species. At this point, the CEO of SpaceX believes that, for a city to be self-sufficient on Mars, it is necessary to bring in the order of a million tons of equipment to the surface of the red planet. However, to place 100 or 150 tons on Mars it is necessary to launch on the order of a million tons into low orbit (mainly propellants). The challenge is huge, but Elon reminds us that this is the first time our species could have the technology to make something like this a reality. We will make it?