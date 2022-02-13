The three candidates managed by Real Spain to replace ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

The straw that broke the camel’s back was the 2-0 defeat of Marathón on Thursday when fans in the stadium and on social media demanded his head. The Mexican strategist accumulated six games without being able to win, being the worst streak in the club era.

‘Potro’ Gutiérrez arrived at Real España in January 2021, directed two full tournaments where he only managed to reach a grand final, which he lost against Olimpia. The leadership had renewed him for one more year, but the poor results led him to dismiss him. CANDIDATES TO REACH THE MACHINE Real España has announced that the Honduran coach Emilson Soto will assume the technical direction of the team on an interim basis while a substitute is found. Among the possible replacements, the Argentine Héctor Vargas sounds. The ‘Lion of Formosa’ has not led in the country since last year when he was dismissed from the Marathon and is the most popular candidate to reach the bench.

Héctor Vargas has been successful in the National League, winning four times, three with Olimpia and one with Marathón.

Vargas has some factors in his favor, such as the fact that he lives in San Pedro Sula and knows Honduran soccer very well, as well as all the clubs in the National League. The 62-year-old Argentine has extensive experience in Honduras, where he has been champion with Olimpia three times and once with Marathón.

The name of the Uruguayan Fernando Araújo also appears on the agenda of the Machine, another technician who knows what it is to direct in catracho football, since he has already trained Vida and Honduras Progreso. The sampedrana directive also handles the name of another South American. This is the Argentine Juan Vita, a 34-year-old coach who currently directs the Nicaraguan National Team. In 2019 he was named the best coach in the Panamanian Soccer League with the Costa del Este FC team. Real Spain would have already called a press conference for this Saturday at 9:00 in the morning in which it could announce the new coach.