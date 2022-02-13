The United States reiterates possible invasion of Ukraine, while the German chancellor prepares a trip to Kiev and Moscow

The United States reiterated on Sunday that Russia could invade Ukraine “at any time” after the failure of the latest diplomatic efforts, a situation that Germany described as “critical” and that it wants to improve with two trips by its head of government to Kiev and Moscow.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, spoke on Sunday with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelensky, and both agreed to insist on “diplomacy and deterrence” before Moscow.

On the same day, Germany, which in recent weeks has been criticized by Ukraine and several Western partners for being too accommodating to Moscow, hardened its position.

On the day of his re-election, the head of state, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, estimated that Moscow had “responsibility” for the risk of a war in Eastern Europe.

And Foreign Minister Olaf Scholz, who will travel to Kiev on Monday and Moscow on Tuesday, considered that the situation is “critical” and “very dangerous.”

And he warned that sanctions by Western countries against Russia would take effect “immediately” in the event of a military incursion.

Russia “give a shit” about these possible sanctions, the Russian ambassador to Sweden, veteran diplomat Viktor Tatarintsev, reacted to the Swedish daily Aftonbladet.

The context remains extremely tense, with more than 100,000 Russian soldiers deployed on the Ukrainian border and in the midst of military maneuvers in the Black Sea and Belarus.

Situation “very dangerous”

Washington again insisted on Sunday that the Russians could attack Ukraine “at any time,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told Fox.

On Saturday, President Joe Biden had a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, but gave him “no reason for optimism.”

The situation has reached a “critical” point, estimated an anonymous source from the German government. “Our concern grew (…), we believe that the situation is critical, very dangerous,” she said.

But, despite everything, Germany continues to refuse to deliver “lethal” weapons to Ukraine, using as a justification a policy established after the Second World War in the country, which prohibits such sales in conflict zones.

Despite the tense atmosphere, Ukraine pledged on Sunday to keep its airspace open.

“Ukrainian airspace remains open and the state is working to prevent risks to airlines,” the infrastructure ministry said in a statement posted on Facebook.

On Saturday, the Dutch airline KLM announced that it was suspending all its flights in Ukrainian airspace until further notice. A scheduled connection on Saturday night was cancelled.

KLM has not flown over eastern Ukraine since the plane covering flight MH17 between Amsterdam and Kuala Lumpur was shot down in that region in July 2014, a tragedy that killed more than 250 people.

“The most sensible option is to leave Ukraine now,” 23-year-old Moroccan businessman Aimrane Bouziane told AFP at Kiev’s Borýspil airport.

“Yes, I’m leaving because of the situation, because I fear for my life,” he explained, sighing with relief that his flight had not been cancelled.

“Scent of Munich”

For his part, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said on Sunday that there was a “smell of Munich” in the diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the crisis, alluding to the agreement that allowed Nazi Germany to annex the Sudetenland in 1938, but failed to prevent a war.

This statement infuriated Ukraine, which continues to call for calm.

“This is not the best time to offend our partners in the world”, at a time when “there is panic everywhere”, both in the population and in the financial markets, reacted the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Kingdom, Vadim Pristaiko.

On the other hand, Russia expressed concern about the decision of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to “relocate” part of its personnel based in Ukraine.

“Some participating States have decided that their respective members of the Special Monitoring Mission will leave Ukraine in the coming days,” but the Mission “will continue to fulfill its OSCE-approved mandate with its observers deployed in 10 cities in Ukraine,” the organization said. it’s a statement.

Russia accuses the OSCE of following “the military psychosis fostered by Washington” and of being used “as a tool for possible provocation.”

Meanwhile, the list of countries asking their citizens to leave Ukraine is growing, including the United States, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, Norway, Australia, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Japan and Israel.