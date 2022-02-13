The volunteer work of Utesa medical students

A total of 150 students of the medical career of the Technological University of Santiago (Utesa) will voluntarily join the day of vaccination against COVID-19 to kids from 5 to 11 years old, in Santiago.

Within the group of students there are intern and nursing residents, according to reports Robinson Santos and Fernando UrenaDirector of the Cabinet of the Ministry of Public Health and vice minister of that entity.

Santos stressed that in addition to the social contribution that Utesa’s medical staff will make to society, this experience will also help him learn about the different programs managed by the health authorities.

Santos reported that the doctors from all the medical schools of the academic institution will be integrated later by other groups of resident doctors and nurses from other universities.

Fernando Urena valued the collaboration of the directors of Utesa in having their staff for this campaign of vaccination and at the same time urged people to become aware of the importance of inoculating themselves against the virus.

the dean of the Utesa College of Health Sciences and the director of the medical course, doctors Danilo Ricourt and Ángel Miguel Genao, expressed their satisfaction at being able to collaborate in the fight against COVID-19.

the day of vaccination to minors between 5 and 11 years of age will begin throughout the country from Monday, February 14.