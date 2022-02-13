The words of Chicharito Hernández that paralyzed Gerardo Martino and all of Mexico

Javier Hernández left a meaningful message to Gerardo Martino and the rest of the Mexican National Team

February 12, 2022 6:42 p.m.

The Mexican National Team and ‘Chicharito’ Hernández maintain an idyll since the striker has not been summoned for the ‘Tri’ by Gerardo Martino. But this situation does not put aside his dream of returning to the national team, as the striker left it in a recent interview.

“As I’ve always said, if I didn’t want to be in the national team, I would have already retired from the Mexican national team. As a soccer player, I’m doing it as my grandfather taught me, as my father taught me; if you want to be a national team player, you have to stand out in your team and from all the people of your country to be able to be called and considered and at the end of the day is what is on my mind”, indicated the Los Angeles Galaxy player.

“And also as a fan, wishing them the best with all my heart, that they qualify for the World Cup and I speak as if they weren’t there because I haven’t been in a few years, but that they qualify and that they reach the fifth game”, admitted the ‘Chicharito’ about the options Mexico’s classification for the World Cup in Qatar and the performance they may have in it.

With the Mexican National Team, “Chicharito” Hernández accumulates 109 games between 2009 and 2019, scoring 52 goals and providing 13 assists. Having won the Gold Cup and the Concacaf Cup with the Mexican National Team in 2011 and 2015; in addition to participating in the World Cups in South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.