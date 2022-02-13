These are the women who marked the life of Joaquín Sabina on fire

Joaquin Sabina, singer-songwriter, poet Y Spanish painter He is one of the most influential artists in the history of Spain and the world, since he also transcended borders with his music and poetry. At 73 years of age, the artist gave revealing details about his love life and about the women who were with him.

Instagram photo: @jimecoro

As a singer-songwriter, Sabine published more than 17 studio albums and seven live. He also collaborated with several artists such as Joan Manuel Serrat, where they even toured the world and brought them to Argentina. Throughout his career, he sold more than 10 million records and as a poet, he published nine books where he collects some of his most emblematic song lyrics.

On the day of his 73rd birthday, Sabine he will get on stage again and also just two years after his fall that had temporarily withdrawn him from the stage. At that time, he was giving a concert with Serrat in Madrid when he fell from two meters, which led him to be hospitalized for a few months. The interpreter of 19 days and 500 will be presented at the Goya Awards ceremony to be held in Valencia. He will not be accompanied since Leiva will share the stage with Sabina.

Throughout his life there were many women who passed through the path of the Spanish singer at some point, but there were few who changed J’s lifeoaquin sabina. Through her lyrics and poetry, she revealed various stories where the protagonist is a woman. Her song perhaps better known as 19 days and 500 nights was inspired by the singer’s lover. She also dedicated songs to his love from his hometown, to the mother of his daughters and even a young woman who was 14 years younger than him.

Instagram photo: @joaquinsabina

However, more than 20 years ago Sabine retired from singleness as he is married to Jimena Coronado. In 2019 and at her partner’s 50th birthday celebration, the Spanish poet knelt before her and asked her to marry him. They ended up secretly marrying in a pandemic and with a luxury witness like their friend and colleague Joan Manuel Serrat.