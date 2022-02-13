They arrest another who threatened Luis Abinader

This Saturday the National Police unveiled the capture of a man identified as Roberto Antonio Soto Mejía “Cubanito”, 52, who is accused of having threatened to kill the President of the Republic Luis Abinader through social networks.

According to the police press release, Cubanito was arrested by members of his Investigations and Prevention Division in BaniPeravia province in response to an arrest warrant issued against him after he made threats against the head of state, the director general of the Police, Major General Edwardo Alberto Then, former military officials, journalists from local and international media and the Puerto Rican artist “Anuel AA”, among other personalities.

“He had been wanted since February 2 after issuing serious threats against the president of the nation and the police chief, stating that if at any time both of them presented themselves to the municipality of Baniwas going to kill them, making violent gestures with a knife,” says the police note.

“Likewise, he posted another video that went viral in which he also threatened to kill the Puerto Rican urban exponent known as “Anuel AA”, while showing a firearm in his hands,” adds the statement, which indicates that at the time of his During Cubanito’s arrest, two cell phones were seized and he will be brought to justice in the next few hours.

He also threatened the president



On September 20, the arrest of Enrique Figueroa in New York City was made public for having threatened to kill the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, and officials of his government. By then the Dominican president was in that US city participating in an Assembly of the United Nations Organization and meetings with the Dominican diaspora, among other official activities.

Like Roberto Antonio Soto Mejía, Figueroa posted videos on social networks in which he made threats against the life of the president and high-level officials of the state administration and the area of ​​justice. Information about the arrest was initially offered by ABC News journalist Aaron Katersky, who explained that the man “threatened to kill a world leader who was attending the UN General Assembly.”

Figueroa was arrested in Manhattan several weeks after leaving the psychiatric ward of the Bellevue hospital after assaulting the lawyer and activist Wilma Tamayo and Rafael Santos, and threatening other activists in a dispute in which he wanted to prevail over the leaders of the March Verde and the Rapid Action movement in which he participated.

He spent several months in the asylum of the aforementioned hospital and, in his most recent threats on a channel he has on Instagram, he warned the president that “they have 24 hours to meet with me, otherwise I will do it, they will run out of power in 30 days.” .

Detective Reyes, one of the spokesmen for the Commissioner of Public Information (DCPI) of the New York Police Department (NYPD), confirmed this afternoon to this reporter that Figueroa is in the hands of the feds and could not give details because the police do not have jurisdiction in that instance.

Channel 4 of the NBC network reported that Figueroa told federal agents that Abinader and part of his officials are preventing them from being the vice president of the Dominican Republic and that he allowed the officers to see his social network accounts on his cell phone, although he did not He showed them the channel on Instagram.

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested him and charged him with the terrorist threats.