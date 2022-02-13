They arrest the producer of the fat and the skinny Enrique Albis

Getty Images Former producer Enrique Albis, from El Gordo y la Flaca, is arrested for sexual harassment

Enrique Albis, former producer of the television program “El Gordo y la Flaca”, from Univisión, who in 2019 was denounced for acts of sexual harassment against a woman who aspired to work on the channel, was arrested this Friday.

This was reported by the television program itself in which Albis worked for several years, where Lili Estefan and Raúl de Molina broke the news, reading a statement on the air.

“Miami Dade prosecutors accused Enrique Albis, former producer of ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, of another assault on a woman who wanted to appear here on the show,” Estefan said, to which Molina added: “The police arrested Albis earlier today and accused him of staging a false imprisonment and sexual assault. He was already awaiting trial for two cases related to this.”





Enrique Albis, former producer of El Gordo and La Flaca, arrested on charges of sexual abuse | GYF This Friday, February 11, it was announced that Enrique Albis was arrested in Miami. Albis would have been involved in a case of sexual harassment of an aspiring presenter. Televisa Univision reiterated that he is committed to a safe work culture and “we have zero tolerance for any type of harassment or sexual misconduct”,… 2022-02-12T00:45:00Z

The news had been revealed hours before by the newspaper La Opinion, where they highlighted that the scandal of the abuses committed by the Cuban producer was revealed in 2019 by the journalists Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain from the program ‘Gossip no Like’, who took the public light the abuses against more than 12 women, in acts committed within Univision.





El Gordo y La Flaca reports on the firing of a producer after an investigation by Univision | GYF This Wednesday, August 21, the media reported that producer Enrique Albis was allegedly involved in sexual harassment of an aspiring presenter, events that would have happened in April 2015. For this reason, Univision immediately began an investigation and issued a statement emphasizing that “We do not tolerate any type of transgression.” #The fat and the skinny… 2019-08-22T22:13:00Z

The aforementioned newspaper presented the report of the Prosecutor’s Office on the Albis case, where details of the process were revealed.

“In this case, Albis-Masot allegedly told an actress he had met in Cuba and was looking for work that he was developing a character for the television show, and offered her the opportunity to audition at his office for a script called ‘Bellita the Microphonsite’. After several meetings, he asked the victim to wear a tight wetsuit as part of the audition. At one point during this ‘hearing,’ there was a fight between Albis-Masot and the victim, who was wearing the neoprene suit according to the instructions,” said the report from the Prosecutor’s Office, according to La Opinion.

“Albis-Masot allegedly pushed the victim onto a couch and pulled at her hair while trying to forcefully remove the wetsuit she was wearing as she struggled to escape. Albis-Masot allegedly managed to lower the wetsuit down to the victim’s knees, leaving her nearly naked. The Sexual Assault, which is charged today, occurred after this struggle,” the report added.





Well-known Cuban producer of El gordo y la flaca is fired for alleged sexual harassment scandal Visit our website: americateve.com/ Live signal: americateve.com/vivo Previous programs: americateve.com/programas Instagram: @americateve41 AméricaTeVé is an independent TV station in Spanish based in Miami, with air distribution in the markets of Miami, New York and Puerto Rico. 2019-08-23T02:27:57Z

After learning of Albis’s arrest, UnivisiónTelevisa issued a statement warning that they do not allow nor will they allow any act of sexual harassment on the channel.

“We are committed to a safe work culture and do not tolerate any form of sexual harassment or misconduct. As soon as we found out about these accusations, we started an internal investigation, collaborated with the authorities and ended our employment relationship with Mr. Albis in 2019,” the channel said, as read in “El Gordo y la Flaca.”

In June of last year, judicial authorities stated that the misdemeanor charges for alleged assault that had been brought against Albis in two complaints had been converted into serious criminal charges.