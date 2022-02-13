They bewitched Cristiano Ronaldo? The incredible error with the empty goal in the tie between Manchester United and Southampton

2022-02-12
These are not the best days for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese star is still without scoring and assisting so far in 2022 and this Saturday he was close to breaking that ‘curse’ against Southampton at Old Trafford.
This is how the table of positions of the English league goes
The striker once again gave a demonstration that he is in his lowest hours of the season and missed an incredible scoring opportunity with an empty goal that could have been 1-0 in favor of Man Utd.
As the images show, when the first minutes of the match ran, Ronaldo He was left alone before the ‘Santos’ goalkeeper, he got rid of him with a dribble, but when he was left with little angle, he took a weak shot that ended up being cleared by perraud. The failure of Christian It didn’t take long for it to go viral on social networks and neither did the critics.
Man Utd ended up tying the match 1-1 thanks to the youngster’s goal Jadon Sancho in the 21st minute. The visit put a draw in the 48th through Chem Adams.
Right now, the ‘Red Devils’ are fifth with 40 points and out of the Champions League positions. The West Ham (fourth) has those same units, but could take off if he wins tomorrow at the leicester.
Christian He has only eight goals this season in the Premier League after 20 appearances. His last goal was on December 30 against Burnley and it is their worst scoring drought since 2009.