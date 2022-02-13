They bewitched Cristiano Ronaldo? The incredible error with the empty goal in the tie between Manchester United and Southampton

2022-02-12

These are not the best days for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese star is still without scoring and assisting so far in 2022 and this Saturday he was close to breaking that ‘curse’ against Southampton at Old Trafford.

The striker once again gave a demonstration that he is in his lowest hours of the season and missed an incredible scoring opportunity with an empty goal that could have been 1-0 in favor of Man Utd.

As the images show, when the first minutes of the match ran, Ronaldo He was left alone before the ‘Santos’ goalkeeper, he got rid of him with a dribble, but when he was left with little angle, he took a weak shot that ended up being cleared by perraud. The failure of Christian It didn’t take long for it to go viral on social networks and neither did the critics.