They catch Adele dancing tube in a nightclub and fans go crazy

Adele with a few drinks on top and partying? This is beginning to be the favorite “genre” of social network users and fans of the British singer.

A series of videos show the big winner of the 2022 Brit Awards partying at Heaven nightclub in London.

Adele participated as a judge in a Drag Queens contest, hosted by Cheryl Hole, a former “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” contestant.

In the videos, the “Easy on Me” singer can be seen in an oversized, minimalist beige suit, but her outfit didn’t stop her from proving that she’s the life of the party with her best moves, even on the pole!

Before performing her brief but memorable pole dance, the multiple Grammy and Oscar-winning singer petted a puppy.

Other videos show Adele dancing with ease.

The fans have not stopped sharing the images and admiring the talent and style of Adele when it comes to partying.

Singer Adele won the Brit award for best album of the year on Tuesday for her fourth album “30” at the ceremony held at London’s O2.

Adele, who also won the awards for best song of the year, with “Easy On Me”, and best artist of the year, won the best album of the year category, the most prestigious of the night.

Some people criticized one of her acceptance speeches, as she stated that she loves being a woman, for which they accused her of transphobia.