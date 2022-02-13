This app shows you the real state of your mobile’s battery

Mobile batteries are not eternal. During the first year of life they go tremendously well but then their health declines until they have to be carried continuously. To know the status of the batteries, you can access the option that comes standard on mobile phones. However, there are apps that also warn about your health.

The best of all is Electron. It is a completely free app, which is only available for Android, and which offers all kinds of details about the mobile’s battery. For example, it reports actual battery capacity, battery health so you know when to replace it, mAh levels, or battery temperature.





One of the strengths is its design. The interface is very well laid out and really attractive with soft tones. All information is clearly arranged so that all users can investigate the status of their batteries.

This is what the app interface looks like Electron

On the main screen of Electron you can see what is the health and capacity of the battery. They are, perhaps, the most important information. They are also in real time. In order for these data to be as accurate as possible, the mobile must be fully charged.

Another of its great features is the classification of the chargers that are used. In this way, the user can know if he is recharging the battery with a quality charger or one that, in the long run, will be doing more harm than good. Although it seems silly, many people charge their phones with the first charger they find and do not pay enough attention to this aspect.





Electron also includes alarms for charging, discharging and the energy that each application is consuming. Thus, the user will know when is the right time to start or finish charging.